Imani Faith Publishing Presents Richard D. Harrison

Imani Faith Publishing is pleased to announce it's newest author Richard D. Harrison and his new Fantasy Fiction book Leap of Faith

Available on Amazon

Media Contact

Kelly Sebastian

832-827-4438

***@imanifaithpublishing.com Kelly Sebastian832-827-4438

End

-- Richard has written his first full length novel Leap of Faith which launches publicly today. The book is available in paperback and e-book."Leap of Faith" is just that for Imani Faith Publishing. This is the first time Imani has published a fantasy/fiction book. But it was so well written and I do like Sci-Fi, so, I though why not," says publisher Cheryl Lacey Donovan.Leap of Faith is the first in a series of books entitled "The Duff Chronicles."It is sure to be a hit with those who love fantasy, fiction, and whimsical tales that whisk you off to a place only your imagination can take you.Visit Imani Faith Publishing Below for book purchase detailshttp://www.imanifaithpublishing.comRichard D Harrison has had an eclectic work history. Photographer, optician, boat builder, salesman, marketing director. He even spent four years serving in the Army as a member of a Pershing Missile launch crew. Despite spending significant time in close proximity to nuclear warheads, Richard has no known super powers.He has lived in several states and two countries but tends to hurry back to Texas as soon as opportunity presents itself. One of his great secrets is that he knows the possible location of two of the portals described in this book. One in Austin, TX and the other in Ulm, Germany. He would never admit it though.He's very happily married to his wife and muse Sabine and has two sons that he is inordinately proud of. Ben, who is a veteran himself and an amazing game designer, and Gabe who is a phenomenal musician. His only living ancestor is his mother Hilda, the world's most competitive person. He is also honored by having several technically-unrelated young people who call him Dad.He draws his inspiration for the characters from the people in his life. If you know him and think you recognize yourself or something about yourself, you just may be right. Once the characters introduce themselves to Richard, the stories tend to just write themselves.Richard currently splits his time between a small apartment in Houston and a home in Bryan, TX. If you need to know the best places to eat in either place, just ask.He spends as much time as he can fighting Ninja the Maine Coon for control of the keyboard so he can continue the Duff Chronicles. Several characters are screaming their stories at him. Unfortunately, Ninja is a large, persistent feline and often wins the keyboard battles. He is a sucker for a laser pointer though so Richard currently working on book two of the series.Imani Faith Publishing is dedicated to providing quality literature that will empower you to empower yourself.An imprint of Peace in the Storm Publishing, Imani Faith Publishing produces content that inspires others to be the change they want to see.From personal growth and development books, to Bible studies, to devotionals, to inspirational stories that are engaging, powerful and thought provoking,Imani Faith Publishing has something for everyone looking to create the life they deserve and desire.