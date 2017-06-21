 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
AstraZeneca, Epizyme and Bristol-Myers Squibb to Lead 13th Compound and Management Summit

 
 
PHILADELPHIA - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The 13th Compound & Sample Management Summit is pleased to return to Philadelphia, PA, on August 28-30, 2017, with an exciting new speaker faculty and discussion topics surrounding all new emerging industry trends. The highly-anticipated 3-day summit will bring together early drug discovery experts, coming from both big pharma and small, to discuss innovative solutions that will optimize compound labs and biobanks.

This year, the summit will hone in on the specific challenges that different sized pharma research laboratories and libraries face, in order to present best-in-class strategies that will help elevate internal and external competencies toward higher volume discoveries. Topics include emerging trends and the latest updates on innovation in lab automation and robotics, high-throughput screening (HTS) strategies, compound quality control, data analytics and informatics to meet the increasing demands of changing science.

Top Session Highlights include:

· What's next in tech? Future-proofing your compound & sample management staff & systems

· The utopian lab and library: integrating key features of insourcing, outsourcing, and informatics, of both big pharma and small to optimize early discovery capabilities

· Streamlining the process: maximize usability and minimize costs from compounds to biologics

· Breathing life into dark chemical matter: identifying precious compounds during collection screenings

New this year, the agenda includes a site tour of Fox Chase Cancer Center (https://compoundmanagement.iqpc.com/exclusive-qa-ryan-m-w...) led by Ryan M. Winters, Manager - Biosample Repository Facility. Fox Chase Cancer Center boasts a deep historical collection of ethically collected samples with robust clinical information and survival data, which has led to significant scientific discoveries regarding breast cancer treatment and genetic risk factors. The tour will deliver insight into the innovative technologies and instruments that have led to scientific discovery.

"As the direction of compound management continues to shift, we are proud to provide a solid platform that enables discovery experts to share their success stories throughout this ever-changing industry," said Claudia Rubino, Head of Large Scale Events across Cold Chain & Life Sciences at IQPC. "This program will provide biopharmaceutical experts with the knowledge and resources to integrate time management, workflow optimization and cost efficiency into their processes."

Speaker lineup includes:

• Matthew Boeckeler, Associate Director, Compound Management, AstraZeneca
• Elizabeth Admirand Principle Research Associate, Lead Discovery, Epizyme
• Bill Janzen Executive Director, Lead Discovery, Epizyme
• Marybeth Burton, Director, Discovery Sample Management, Merck
• Oleg Kornienko, Associate Director, External Services, Quality Assurance, Novartis
• Jefferson Chin, Analytical Chemist/Lab Manager, Bristol-Myers Squibb

View the full agenda and discussion topics here. (https://compoundmanagement.iqpc.com/agenda-mc?utm_source=...)

About IQPC:

IQPC leverages a global research base of best practices to produce an unrivalled portfolio of problem-solving conferences. Each year IQPC offers approximately 2,000 worldwide conferences, seminars, webinars, online events and related programs on a wide-range of industry topics. IQPC has offices in: Berlin, Dubai, London, Miami, New York, Singapore, Sydney, and Tampa.

Contact
Jessica Florez
***@iqpc.com
Source:IQPC
Email:***@iqpc.com Email Verified
