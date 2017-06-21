News By Tag
Scituate High Student Brooke Dubois collects 1500lbs for Lapels Dry Cleaning's clothing drive
"There really are no losers when you have a rivalry of this nature," said Kevin Dubois, father to Brooke and Josh and CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. "Of course, having seen what Josh did last year helped her get a bit of a head start."
Brooke decided to use the Lapels Dry Cleaning Annual Clothing Drive to benefit Big Brother Big Sister for her community service work for school just as her brother did during his junior year. Brooke just completed her freshman year at Scituate High School.
Knowing that the drive would take place later in the spring (April 22 to May 7) she began getting the word out to family, friends, and acquaintances. Word spread from there and Brooke began collecting clothing in earnest. Donations were either dropped off at her house or, more often than not, she picked up items directly from donor households. At the end of the drive, on May 7, Brooke delivered 1500 pounds of clothes to Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cohasset's collection.
With Brooke's 1500 pounds, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cohasset collected 2990 pounds of clothes, which was the most of any Lapels Dry Cleaning store participating. Lapels Dry Cleaning locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, and New Jersey participating. A grand total of 16,093 pounds of clothes was collected—the most ever in the 14 years Lapels has conducted the drive.
"Obviously, we're proud of both our children for what they do in and out of the classroom. But this was a special effort for a very worthy cause," said Erica Dubois, Brooke and Josh's mother.
The clothing donated will be sold through a variety of channels-- consignment shops, flea markets and online portals in those respective states. The sales of those items will go to fund mentoring programs for young girls and boys in those states.
"I'm so happy we were able to get that many donations but what was really cool was how supportive friends and family were in helping this cause," said Brooke. "In a way, it almost made me forget that I was trying to beat Josh. Almost."
For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit www.mylapels.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation;
Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.
Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.
To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
