Tony Bailey Appointed to the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee
COLUMBUS, Ohio - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Spirit Aeronautics President and COO Tony Bailey has been appointed to the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee (OAATC) for a second term.
The OAATC is a joint Ohio Senate and Ohio House committee established by House Bill 292 charged with the development of a singular, statewide strategy geared to support and enhance Ohio's aerospace and aviation industry. As set by law, the OAATC is comprised of 21 members. Members include three legislators from the Ohio Senate, three legislators from the Ohio House, one public member appointed by the Governor, and 14 members appointed by the committee's legislative members to provide expert recommendations. The non-legislative members like Mr. Bailey, are comprised of military leaders, academic experts, and aviation's top innovators. The first-term of the OAATC was chaired by a member of the Ohio House while the second-term is chaired by a member of the Ohio Senate.
Mr. Bailey was an inaugural member of the OAATC formed in 2014 and also serves on Advisory Boards for Gogo and BendixKing. Mr. Bailey is a published author and holds a multitude of aviation industry certifications and awards.
About Spirit Aeronautics
Spirit Aeronautics (http://www.spiritaeronautics.com/
