News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Belvoir expands franchise support team at Central Office
Belvoir's commitment to its multi-brand strategy and future network growth continues
"We are delighted to welcome four new staff members, who are the latest people to join our team at Central Office," says Belvoir's Chief Operating Officer, Dorian Gonsalves. "Luke Pinnock and Aaron Corley are working in our accounts department, Alice Pinch has been recruited as an additional marketing coordinator, and we have taken on Gillian Mills as a Special Projects Manager who is working on some new and exciting plans for Belvoir – details of which will be released in the near future.
"Belvoir has come a long way since starting out as a family business 21 years ago, and is now a multi-brand plc with over 300 offices on the UK's High Street.
"Kiara Simmance, our Marketing Director, is overseeing the marketing of these brands and Charlotte Randall will now be working as Marketing Coordinator for our Northwood brand, whilst Sam Martin has been promoted to Marketing Manager for Belvoir. This enhanced marketing team will ensure that all our franchisees can benefit from their expertise and creativity.
"Belvoir now has a total of 38 Central Office staff, compared to 27 this time last year, which represents a 40% increase. This figure excludes other staff based in our other two Head Offices, and also staff in our company-owned branches.
"We are currently working on a number of exciting new innovations, which will benefit all of our franchisees, as well as our mutual clients. These new projects will see our teams expand even further over the next 12 months."
For further information on Belvoir visit: www.belvoir.co.uk
Contact
Belvoir
***@headlinesjournalism.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse