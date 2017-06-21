 
Industry News





Creative Pultrusions, Inc. Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Creative Pultrusions, Inc., a leader in the pultrusion manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce today that it has earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations.
 
 
BEDFORD, Pa. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Creative Pultrusions, Inc., a leader in the pultrusion manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce today that it has earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations.

"Any company that has been through the certification process knows that achieving ISO 9001 certification is demanding," said Shane E. Weyant, Chief Executive Officer/President. "Each individual in our operations must be wholly dedicated to the pursuit of quality. By scrutinizing our enterprise at every level, we assure that our customers are receiving superior customer service and the highest quality products."

ISO 9001:2015 is a quality management system standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process based approach.

"Fulfilling the strict requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard highlights our focus and commitment to deliver total customer satisfaction," Weyant said.

Established in 1973 and located in Alum Bank, Pennsylvania, Creative Pultrusions is a subsidiary of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, an international group with leading positions in the design, manufacturing, and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services. Hill & Smith Holdings' group companies serve their customers from facilities in 7 countries: Australia, France, India, Norway, Sweden, UK and the USA. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC employs approximately 4,150 staff members and is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HILS.L). For more information please visit http://www.creativepultrusions.com

Contact
Dustin Troutman
***@pultrude.com
Source:
Email:***@pultrude.com
Posted By:***@pultrude.com Email Verified
