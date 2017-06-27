News By Tag
Digital Marketers India Shared About Successful Project completion for Vocational Training Institute
Digital Marketers India (DMIn) has successfully completed a WordPress website development and one time digital marketing (SEO and SMO) project for a Dubai based client. The client offers vocational training program and coaching.
According to the shared details, there is a Dubai based training institute, which has launched vocational training programs in Gujarat. The training center of the client company is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They will be offering vocational training programs to students all over India and will be offering USA based certification as the training center has an association with a USA based training institute. Digital Marketers India helped this training institute to design, develop and shape the marketing website as well as setup the social media accounts on the major social networking websites.
Below is the list of services offered to the said educational center by Digital Marketers India:
· WordPress theme integration
· Webpage Content Writing
· SEO friendly Website Development
· One time Search Engine Optimization (SEO) of the website
· Social Media Optimization for 4 major social networking websites, namely, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Google+
· Banner and Cover Page Designs
The director of the company further shared details about the customer and project, "We are glad that we could meet the expectations of the customer. They are pleased with the delivered solution, professionalism and enthusiasm of the team of Digital Marketers India, and the way we handled and managed whole project. They brought a gift for us from Dubai as well. That's a happy moment to see the happy customer who is pleased with your code of conduct and expertise. I'm thankful to my team who pulled it so well. This is absolutely a team work as there wasn't one person who finished whole project. A whole team of professionals worked on this project, which includes:
· Project Manager
· Graphic Designer
· WordPress Web Developer
· SEO friendly Content Writer
· Experienced SEO Expert
· Experienced SMO Expert
The client is extremely happy and now we are discussing further stage of possible associations. Soon, we may announce that we are marketing partner of them as right now we are discussing their requirement of Digital Marketing Services."
The stated client of Digital Marketers India was present in the event and shared his testimonial as follows:
"We have looked many vendors, but, we find the proposal and answers of the team of Digital Marketers India better than all other proposals we had received. With our minimum involvement, they finished the whole project of design, development, and social profile setup. In fact, they did a few things which were not part of scope without even stating for a single time about it unlike other companies who either overwhelm customers or charge extra for that. We are in this industry for more than 30 years, but, this Digital Marketing Agency is one of the best vendors we ever met."
To know more about the offerings and services offered by the Digital Marketers India (DMIn), please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com
