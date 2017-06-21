News By Tag
Access Sports Experiences Presents WoW: WIFF or WIFFOUT Classic
Access Sports Experiences and The Darren Daulton Foundation are excited to bring WOW:Wiff Or Wiffout Classic Tournament to The Proving Grounds in Conshohocken for the first time. The Wiffle ball tournament is a "March Madness" style tournament where participants can register as a team and raise money to earn bonuses, like a celebrity at bat and a special ball, to be used during the tournament. Proceeds from this event will go to Access Sports Experiences and The Darren Daulton Foundation.
Location Name: The Proving Grounds
Address: 707 Conshohocken Rd, Conshohocken, PA 1942
"Seeing first-hand how sports experiences transform lives inspires our team at Access Sports Experiences (ASE) every day. We are "WoW"ed to partner with Caleb Mezzy and the Darren Daulton Foundation (DDF) to raise needed funding to help support the inspirational missions of both organizations. Hoping many teams will sign up to join in WIFF us!"
Alyson Harris, Founder/Director of Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year 2015, Access Sports Experiences (ASE)
"The Darren Daulton Foundation felt this event was a perfect match given Alyson's experience in running a Wiffle Ball Classic and her mission… it fits well with the Darren Daulton Foundation and our mission."
Caleb Mezzy, Board Member for The Darren Daulton Foundation
For more information, visit https://darrendaultonfoundation.regfox.com/
Access Sports Experience (ASE) - (http://www.AccessSportsExperiences.org) - Since 2002, Access Sports Experiences is a not for profit organization that provides inclusive multidimensional sporting opportunities to at-risk and special needs populations here in the Philadelphia area. Through Access Sports Experiences, people of all ages, economic backgrounds, races and physical capabilities can receive the joy of a life transforming sporting experience. Partnering with social service agencies and all the Philadelphia professional sports teams and many universities, ASE has been able to provide over 150,000 life transforming sporting experiences.
The Darren Daulton Foundation – (http://www.darrendaultonfoundation.org/)
Media Contact
Kiera Davis-Griffith
Marketing Director, Access Sports Experiences
443-851-3536
***@kdgconsulting.co
