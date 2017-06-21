 
News By Tag
* Landline texting service
* Landline messaging solution
* Business Messaging Solution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Text My Main Number Announced Procedure and Relevant Details to Use Landline Texting Service

Landline texting service is unique business messaging service which allows businesses to send and receive SMS and MMS from/to landline number.
 
 
NEW YORK - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Text My Main Number is a USA based landline messaging service provider company which offers SMS to Landline solution to customers in the USA. This service can be used by any industry vertical to get benefited from this amazing communication solution. The company has different packages to fit in the requirement of small, mid or large scaled business in their budget. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced that the interested companies can get this service provisioned with a single step.

According to shared details, the interested customers need to fill in a simple online form which is known as "Letter of Authorization" aka LOA. Once the form is filled in the landline of the customer will be provisioned within 24 to 48 hours. The customer doesn't need to take any other changes in their landline hardware or phone line.

The spokesperson of Text My Main Number shared that "Landline texting is the next generation mode of business communication. SMS is increasing popularity due to the flexibility and other benefits it offers. Also, the open rate and response rate of SMS is higher compared to other mode of communications such as phone, email, etc. With Text My Main Number, it is easier to get the landline texting provisioned. The customers just need to fill in a simple form which is called the Letter of Authorization. This form is for taking the consent of the customer that he needs this service and want us to make required provisions to text enabled the landline number of him/ her. Once we receive, filled form of LOA, we text enable the landline number within 24 to 48 hours and send the other required details to the customer to access this solution and utilize it."

According to the spokesperson of Text My Main Number, the customers and businesses can leverage the benefits of this solution without making any exclusive changes at their end. To list a few, customers:

-          Don't need to make any changes in their landline device

-          Don't need to make any changes in their telephone line

-          Don't need to get any changes from phone line service provider

-          Don't need to download any application

-          Don't need to download any software

-          Don't need to install any plug-in

In a nutshell, except filling in a form to give authorization for making provision to text-enable the landline, customer to Text My Main Number doesn't need to make any changes in it. Furthermore, the company offers value added services, including, but not limited to:

-          Providing remote access of the system so the SMS can be received and responded even when they are away from the landline device

-          Providing complete walkthrough and knowledge transfer of the solution so a customer can stay aware of each feature of the solution

-          Providing prompt support as and when required.

The spokesperson of Text My Main Number invited the prospects to try the free trial of 30 days. For more details, visit http://textmymainnumber.com

Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
End
Text My Main Number News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share