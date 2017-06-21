News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Text My Main Number Announced Procedure and Relevant Details to Use Landline Texting Service
Landline texting service is unique business messaging service which allows businesses to send and receive SMS and MMS from/to landline number.
According to shared details, the interested customers need to fill in a simple online form which is known as "Letter of Authorization"
The spokesperson of Text My Main Number shared that "Landline texting is the next generation mode of business communication. SMS is increasing popularity due to the flexibility and other benefits it offers. Also, the open rate and response rate of SMS is higher compared to other mode of communications such as phone, email, etc. With Text My Main Number, it is easier to get the landline texting provisioned. The customers just need to fill in a simple form which is called the Letter of Authorization. This form is for taking the consent of the customer that he needs this service and want us to make required provisions to text enabled the landline number of him/ her. Once we receive, filled form of LOA, we text enable the landline number within 24 to 48 hours and send the other required details to the customer to access this solution and utilize it."
According to the spokesperson of Text My Main Number, the customers and businesses can leverage the benefits of this solution without making any exclusive changes at their end. To list a few, customers:
- Don't need to make any changes in their landline device
- Don't need to make any changes in their telephone line
- Don't need to get any changes from phone line service provider
- Don't need to download any application
- Don't need to download any software
- Don't need to install any plug-in
In a nutshell, except filling in a form to give authorization for making provision to text-enable the landline, customer to Text My Main Number doesn't need to make any changes in it. Furthermore, the company offers value added services, including, but not limited to:
- Providing remote access of the system so the SMS can be received and responded even when they are away from the landline device
- Providing complete walkthrough and knowledge transfer of the solution so a customer can stay aware of each feature of the solution
- Providing prompt support as and when required.
The spokesperson of Text My Main Number invited the prospects to try the free trial of 30 days. For more details, visit http://textmymainnumber.com
Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse