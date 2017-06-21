 
POWER UP™ to Attend and Present Innovative Charging Solutions at ALSD Conference and Tradeshow 2017

Premium charging technology company's customized tables, lockers and portable trailers provides added value for venues
 
 
BALTIMORE - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company), the industry's premium charging technology company, announces today that it will be showcasing its latest innovative venue and luxury suite solutions at the 27th annual Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) Conference and Tradeshow. At the event, which is scheduled to take place July 10 toJuly 13, 2017 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, tradeshow guests will be able to learn about, and test, POWER UP's high-quality, cutting-edge technology. This technology enhances the fan experience, drives engagement and promotes team branding.

The annual ALSD Conference and Tradeshow is aimed at informing premium seating professionals and suppliers of how to provide their clients with superior service, state of the art amenities and an exceptional fan experience. Attendees and target audiences include: major league teams from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS, college venues with premium seating, minor league venues, large racing venues (horse and auto racing), performing arts centers, food and beverage providers, IT venue departments and venue and supplier companies. POWER UP™ plans to present ten custom high top tables and a coffee table for attendees to experience first-hand the service and experience they can provide premium seat clients.

Ryan E. Doak, Co-founder, POWER UP™, said, "We're excited to be attending the 27th annual ALSD Conference and Tradeshow this year and to be showcasing our cutting-edge, high-quality charging technology. Attendees will see how our value-added solutions can help their clients stay connected in the moments that matter while enhancing their venue amenities and brand. It's a win-win for all parties."

For more information on the ALSD Conference and Tradeshow, please visit: https://alsd.com/content/2017-alsd-conference-and-tradeshow. To schedule a booth visit (booth #704) and/or interview with POWER UP experts™, media should contact Laura Asendio at 240-686-1000 or lasendio@dprgroup.com.

About POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company)

POWER UP™ is the industry's premium charging technology company. Our mission is to connect moments that matter for companies, events, and facilities whose guests and customers depend on a fully charged device. Proudly manufactured in Baltimore, Maryland, POWER UP™ innovation transforms device charging into lasting relationships and exceptional experiences for our clients' brands and users. To learn more visit us at www.powerupconnect.com

