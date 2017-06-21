News By Tag
POWER UP™ to Attend and Present Innovative Charging Solutions at ALSD Conference and Tradeshow 2017
Premium charging technology company's customized tables, lockers and portable trailers provides added value for venues
The annual ALSD Conference and Tradeshow is aimed at informing premium seating professionals and suppliers of how to provide their clients with superior service, state of the art amenities and an exceptional fan experience. Attendees and target audiences include: major league teams from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS, college venues with premium seating, minor league venues, large racing venues (horse and auto racing), performing arts centers, food and beverage providers, IT venue departments and venue and supplier companies. POWER UP™ plans to present ten custom high top tables and a coffee table for attendees to experience first-hand the service and experience they can provide premium seat clients.
Ryan E. Doak, Co-founder, POWER UP™, said, "We're excited to be attending the 27th annual ALSD Conference and Tradeshow this year and to be showcasing our cutting-edge, high-quality charging technology. Attendees will see how our value-added solutions can help their clients stay connected in the moments that matter while enhancing their venue amenities and brand. It's a win-win for all parties."
About POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company)
POWER UP™ is the industry's premium charging technology company. Our mission is to connect moments that matter for companies, events, and facilities whose guests and customers depend on a fully charged device. Proudly manufactured in Baltimore, Maryland, POWER UP™ innovation transforms device charging into lasting relationships and exceptional experiences for our clients' brands and users. To learn more visit us at www.powerupconnect.com
Contact
Laura Asendio
***@dprgrou.com
