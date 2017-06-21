 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

AutoRABIT Showcases Application Release Automation Solutions for Force.com at TrailheaDX'17

AutoRABIT will be launching its much-awaited AutoRABIT DX beta at TrailheaDX'17 for innovators in the industry to kick start their Salesforce DX initiatives.
 
 
SAN RAMON, Calif. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- AutoRABIT, a pioneer in offering Application Release Automation (ARA) solutions specifically designed for Salesforce, is proud to be a summit sponsor at TrailheaDX'17. TrailheaDX is a must-attend Salesforce developer conference of the year to be held from June 28-29 at Moscone Center West, San Francisco. This event brings together prominent industry players, developers, admins, engineers, product leaders, business decision makers in the Salesforce ecosystem to learn, network, have fun and give back to the community.  "By participating in TrialheaDX, we want to inspire, assist and motivate participants to embark on the Continuous Delivery journey," says Vishnu Datla, CEO at AutoRABIT.

During the event, AutoRABIT will be launching its much-awaited AutoRABIT DX beta for innovators in the industry to kick start their Salesforce DX initiatives. "Leveraging our deep domain experience, we have engineered innovative solutions that enable our clients to gain a competitive advantage. AutoRABIT's unique features enhance developer productivity up to 200 percent, accelerate release velocity by 70 percent and thereby improve ROI," says Vijaya Rayudu, COO at AutoRABIT.  Renowned Research and Advisory companies like Gartner and Forrester have indicated the exponential growth of ARA market in the coming years. Gartner stated that by 2020, 50% of global enterprises will have implemented at least one application release automation solution, up from less than 10% today. "We are proud to be contributing significantly to such a game-changing ARA market and helping enterprises achieve faster release cycles. And, we will continue to lead the market by driving the wave of innovation in the Salesforce ecosystem," adds Vijay.  As part of its global expansion plan, AutoRABIT has recently commenced operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Niranjan Gattupalli, Head - Customer Success Services at AutoRABIT will be presenting a session on "Modern Application Development" that gives insights into DX, ALM, Feature Branches, and AutoRABIT. This session provides a clear and step-by-step process for achieving enterprises' goals with Salesforce DX. For more information, please visit http://www.autorabit.com/autorabit-at-trailheadx17-the-sa....

About AutoRABIT

AutoRABIT is an end-to-end Release Management and Continuous Delivery Suite to accelerate the development and release of Salesforce applications. It enables Automated Metadata Deployment and Version Control, Orgs and Sandbox management, enhanced delivery pipeline reporting, and Test Automation. With its out-of-the-box features, AutoRABIT streamlines the complete release process for Salesforce (force.com) development teams and helps organizations implement Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery very quickly. With AutoRABIT, teams achieve higher release velocity (days instead of weeks/months) and rapidly improved time-to-market schedules. For more information, visit https://www.autorabit.com

Sridevi Prekke
***@autorabit.com
