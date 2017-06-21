Country(s)
Industry News
Robert J. Becerra elected Treasurer of Florida Bar International Law Section
Becerra elected at Florida Bar's Annual Convention in Boca Raton
The election was recognition of Becerra's leadership in the International Law community and his previous stewardship of the ILS' annual conference, known as the "iLaw: The ILS Global Forum on International Law", held each February. "I am honored by my election by the Executive Council to be Treasurer" said Becerra. "I am eager to justify the confidence placed in me by the ILS. I look forward to working closely with the ILS officers to make 2017-2018 another successful year for the Section."
Robert J. Becerra is a Florida Bar Board Certified Expert in international Law. His practice includes civil and criminal litigation involving international trade, representing importers, exporters and logistics providers in international trade disputes and in actions involving government entities.
Becerra Law, P.A.'s website can be found at www.rjbecerralaw.com.
Contact
Robert J. Becerra
305-375-0112
rbecerra@rjbecerralaw.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse