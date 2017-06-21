 

Robert J. Becerra elected Treasurer of Florida Bar International Law Section

Becerra elected at Florida Bar's Annual Convention in Boca Raton
 
Robert J. Becerra, B.C.S.
MIAMI - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Becerra Law, P.A. announces that Robert J. Becerra, its Principal, was elected Treasurer of the Florida Bar's International Law Section ("ILS") at the Florida Bar's Annual Convention in Boca Raton Florida on June 23, 2017. Becerra had previous been a member of the ILS' Executive Council.

     The election was recognition of Becerra's leadership in the International Law community and his previous stewardship of the ILS' annual conference, known as the "iLaw: The ILS Global Forum on International Law", held each February. "I am honored by my election by the Executive Council to be Treasurer" said Becerra.  "I am eager to justify the confidence placed in me by the ILS. I look forward to working closely with the ILS officers to make 2017-2018 another successful year for the Section."

     Robert J. Becerra is a Florida Bar Board Certified Expert in international Law. His practice includes civil and criminal litigation involving international trade, representing importers, exporters and logistics providers in international trade disputes and in actions involving government entities.

  Becerra Law, P.A.'s website can be found at www.rjbecerralaw.com.

