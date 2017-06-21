News By Tag
Lanier Islands' Legacy Lodge Makes Top 3 of 10 Best Family-Friendly Resorts in Georgia
TripstoDiscover.com Designates Southern Lakeside Hotel Among the Peach State's Best Destinations for Families
The article had this to say about why Lanier Islands was selected for this designation as one of the Best Family-Friendly Hotels in Georgia: "The Legacy Lodge is part of the Lanier Islands Resort, with recently renovated rooms that have hardwood floors and artwork that are inspired by the great outdoors. Amenities at the hotel include an outdoor heated saltwater lounging pool, walking trails, and bicycle rentals. Families will also enjoy Wi-Fi, flat-screen televisions, and concierge services at Legacy Lodge. The LanierWorld water park is the place to be for families in the summer, and the Legacy Kids Program has a craft room and family movie and game nights. The lodge is even pet-friendly, so you can bring every member of your family along to enjoy the lake."
Overlooking the water at its scenic perch above Lake Lanier, Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands has become a favorite destination for families in the years since its initial and incredible transformation from the former Emerald Pointe Hotel in 2008. By 2014, it had garnered the attention of Southern Living and soon became an esteemed member of the Southern Living Hotel Collection. That same year, the Lodge debuted a stunning $1.4 million conversion of its 77,250-gallon lap pool to a newly rebuilt leisure pool with bench seating all around the pool's interior, two new 400 BTU pool heaters, salt water chlorination system, and the addition of an additional 3700 square feet of deck space fashioned with beautifully laid tile pavers – providing enough space to seat 200 people on deck. The following year, the hotel's former Windows Restaurant was reimagined as fine-dining concept called Sidney's – in honor of Sidney Lanier for whom the lake is named. In late 2016, guest rooms, suites and corridors in Legacy Lodge underwent a $2M facelift.
"With a focus on providing a stellar guest experience, we've introduced special enhancements such as Legacy Kids Club, Family Game Night and Kids Night Out to our service offerings," explained Grier Todd, VP of Hospitality for Lanier Islands. "Families can spend the day together enjoying fun in the sun at LanierWorld – our popular beach and boardwalk entertainment district, riding horses at our Stables, exploring the lake in a boat rented from Harbor Landing, ziplining through our scenic terrain with Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, zipping around the Islands in a resort cart and so much more. When the kids wish to spend time with other pint-sized patrons of our resort, Legacy Kids Club offers them fun activities at the Lodge like arts & crafts, pool parties, game and movie nights, and delicious snack creations with our culinary team – just to name a few. One of our most popular offerings is our Kids Night Out where kids and parents can enjoy some designated 'me time'. While the kids enjoy a specially themed evening with dinner, entertainment and activities led by our Legacy Kids Club counselors, the parents get to enjoy some other more grownup pursuits such as twilight golfing at our Legacy Golf Course, couples' massages at Tranquility – the Spa, cocktails by the pool, an open-air concert at Sunset Cove, a candlelit dinner at Sidney's Restaurant or sunset cruise around the lake. Our families tell us it's a real win-win for all involved."
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
