Top 10 Hadoop Interview Questions and Answer for 2017

-- Looking out for Hadoop Interview Questions that are frequently asked by employers? Here is the top list of Hadoop Interview Questions.Always keep in the mind that, only academic knowledge is not enough to crack an interview. Employers expects from the candidate to have practical knowledge and hands-on experience on Hadoop as well. This Hadoop Interview Questions designed by industry expert will help you to gain practical knowledge of Hadoop framework.1. Name the most common Input Formats defined in Hadoop? Which one is default?The two most common Input Formats defined in Hadoop are:· TextInputFormat· KeyValueInputF5ormat· SequenceFileInputFormatTextInputFormat is the Hadoop default.2. What is InputSplit in Hadoop?When a Hadoop job is run, it splits input files into chunks and assigns each split to a mapper to process. This is called InputSplit.3. What platform and Java version is required to run Hadoop?Java 1.6.x or higher version is good for Hadoop, preferably from Sun. Linux and Windows are the supported operating system for Hadoop, but BSD, Mac OS/X and Solaris are more famous to work.4. What kind of Hardware is best for Hadoop?Hadoop can run on a dual processor/ dual core machines with 4-8 GB RAM using ECC memory. It depends on the workflow needs.5. How is the splitting of file invoked in Hadoop framework?It is invoked by the Hadoop framework by running getInputSplit()method of the Input format class (like FileInputFormat)defined by the user.6. What is the purpose of RecordReader in Hadoop?The InputSplit has defined a slice of work, but does not describe how to access it. The RecordReader class actually loads the data from its source and converts it into (key, value) pairs suitable for reading by the Mapper. The RecordReader instance is defined by the Input Format.7. What is InputSplit in Hadoop? Explain.When a hadoop job runs, it splits input files into chunks and assigns each split to a mapper for processing. It is called InputSplit.8. What is a Combiner?The Combiner is a 'mini-reduce' process which operates only on data generated by a mapper. The Combiner will receive as input all data emitted by the Mapper instances on a given node. The output from the Combiner is then sent to the Reducers, instead of the output from the Mappers.9. How many InputSplits is made by a Hadoop Framework?Hadoop will make 5 splits as following:· One split for 64K files· Two splits for 65MB files, and· Two splits for 127MB files10. What is JobTracker?JobTracker is the service within Hadoop that runs MapReduce jobs on the cluster.