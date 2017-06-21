 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Premier Assurance Group Names Alberto Lopez Relationship Manager

 
 
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Global insurance company Premier Assurance Group (PA Group), headquartered in Coral Gables, has named Alberto Lopez the Relationship Manager of the Life and Investments Division.

"PA Group is thrilled to have Alberto join the life and investments team," said Jaime Landivar, Vice President of the Life and Investments at PA Group. "We were impressed by his extensive experience, understanding of the industry and his consultative approach when working with international financial advisors. We are certain that Alberto is going to be an invaluable member of PA Group."

In his new role, Lopez will be responsible for providing sales support to independent financial advisors, agencies and other distribution channels throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Lopez was previously Complex Operations Manager at UBS International, where he managed operations and trade desk sales for the Miami and Uruguay branches, supervising more than 60 financial advisers. Additionally, he was an Operations Specialist at Wells Fargo Advisors where he oversaw the Miami complex operations leadership board and audit preparations.

Lopez earned his bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, in economics with a minor in business administration from the University of Florida. He holds Series 7, Series 66, Series 9 and Series 10 licenses.

About PA Group

From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com.
