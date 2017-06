Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hammonasset Beach State Park

Local authors Brian Noe and Shelby Docker will be available to sign copies of book

Hammonasset Beach State Park

Major accomplishments are often completed by unknown, extraordinary people. The vision and determination of the founding members of the Special Commission on State Parks swayed the 1913 Connecticut General Assembly to create the Connecticut State Park Commission. Seven years later, Hammonasset Beach State Park finally opened. In the early 1920s, many enjoyed the beach fully clothed (the norm for the day), while some opted for rental bathing suits. With an emerging middle class in the late 1920s, the park started seeing campers using homemade and "modern" manufactured trailers throughout the 1930s. Despite budget constraints, local opposition, economic depression, the devastating 1938 hurricane, and conversion to a war training facility in 1942, the park commissioners and staff ensured that Hammonasset Beach State Park would be enjoyed by generations to come. Because of their efforts, millions of Hammonasset visitors and campers have treasured experiences and memories that transcend generations—made possible by crusaders for the people. Brian Noe and Shelby Docker first met at Hammonasset State Park in the 1970s, and their families have enjoyed the park for generations. The couple's love for each other and for Hammonasset has led them to share the flagship of Connecticut's state park system with others. Barnes & Noble – Yale Bookstore, 77 Broadway, New Haven, CT 06511, Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.