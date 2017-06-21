 
News By Tag
* Local History
* New Haven
* Connecticut
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Haven
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hammonasset Beach State Park

Local authors Brian Noe and Shelby Docker will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Hammonasset Beach State Park
Hammonasset Beach State Park
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Local History
* New Haven
* Connecticut

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* New Haven - Connecticut - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hammonasset Beach State Park

Local authors Brian Noe and Shelby Docker will be available to sign copies of book

Major accomplishments are often completed by unknown, extraordinary people. The vision and determination of the founding members of the Special Commission on State Parks swayed the 1913 Connecticut General Assembly to create the Connecticut State Park Commission. Seven years later, Hammonasset Beach State Park finally opened. In the early 1920s, many enjoyed the beach fully clothed (the norm for the day), while some opted for rental bathing suits. With an emerging middle class in the late 1920s, the park started seeing campers using homemade and "modern" manufactured trailers throughout the 1930s. Despite budget constraints, local opposition, economic depression, the devastating 1938 hurricane, and conversion to a war training facility in 1942, the park commissioners and staff ensured that Hammonasset Beach State Park would be enjoyed by generations to come. Because of their efforts, millions of Hammonasset visitors and campers have treasured experiences and memories that transcend generations—made possible by crusaders for the people.

About the Authors:

Brian Noe and Shelby Docker first met at Hammonasset State Park in the 1970s, and their families have enjoyed the park for generations. The couple's love for each other and for Hammonasset has led them to share the flagship of Connecticut's state park system with others.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble – Yale Bookstore

77 Broadway

New Haven, CT 06511

When:  Saturday, July 8th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, New Haven, Connecticut
Industry:Publishing
Location:New Haven - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share