News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hammonasset Beach State Park
Local authors Brian Noe and Shelby Docker will be available to sign copies of book
Local authors Brian Noe and Shelby Docker will be available to sign copies of book
Major accomplishments are often completed by unknown, extraordinary people. The vision and determination of the founding members of the Special Commission on State Parks swayed the 1913 Connecticut General Assembly to create the Connecticut State Park Commission. Seven years later, Hammonasset Beach State Park finally opened. In the early 1920s, many enjoyed the beach fully clothed (the norm for the day), while some opted for rental bathing suits. With an emerging middle class in the late 1920s, the park started seeing campers using homemade and "modern" manufactured trailers throughout the 1930s. Despite budget constraints, local opposition, economic depression, the devastating 1938 hurricane, and conversion to a war training facility in 1942, the park commissioners and staff ensured that Hammonasset Beach State Park would be enjoyed by generations to come. Because of their efforts, millions of Hammonasset visitors and campers have treasured experiences and memories that transcend generations—
About the Authors:
Brian Noe and Shelby Docker first met at Hammonasset State Park in the 1970s, and their families have enjoyed the park for generations. The couple's love for each other and for Hammonasset has led them to share the flagship of Connecticut's state park system with others.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble – Yale Bookstore
77 Broadway
New Haven, CT 06511
When: Saturday, July 8th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse