Cinema of the Unrepresented: Fog of Bwindi, the Struggle of the Indigenous Batwa in Southwestern Uga
This documentary tells the story of the Batwa pygmies, indigenous hunter-gatherers who were forcefully evicted from their ancestral lands within the Bwindi forest when the area was designated as a national park in Uganda.
On 10 July 2017 at 19:30 the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) - with the generous support of the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation - will organise a screening of the documentary "Fog of Bwindi" at Cinema Aventure in Brussels. The documentary tells the story of the Batwa, who for thousands of years lived peacefully as hunter-gatherers in the Bwindi forest within the southwestern region of Uganda. In 1991, the Bwindi forest became a UNESCO world heritage site and was designated as a protected nature reserve. Batwa communities were forcefully evacuated from the forest upon its reclassification for alleged reasons of protecting biodiversity and the endangered mountain gorillas. Bwindi's mountain gorillas have now become one of Uganda's main tourist attractions, but at what cost? This documentary looks more closely at what, or rather who, is sacrificed when economic interests are placed above all others, including human rights. The screening will be followed by a questions and answers session with the filmmaker Anna Bohlmark, who joins us from Stockholm to offer additional insights into her experiences in Uganda.
This 24-minute film traces the struggle of the Batwa pygmies in Bwindi Forest following their eviction from their ancestral forest lands. Director Anna Bohlmark, a columnist and narrative movie producer based in Sweden, originally took the initiative to learn about the mountain gorillas living within the Ugandan national park, but it was not long before she discovered the striking human side to the story.
The socioeconomic livelihoods of the Batwa depend on the forest. As indigenous forest-dwellers, Batwa people subsist on hunting and gathering, but their cultural and spiritual traditions are also deeply connected to the forest. When their ancestral homeland was cordoned off as a national park and they were evicted, their livelihoods were permanently affected well beyond the eradication of their food source. Eviction has had a devastating effect on the survival of the Batwa, as communities and families are fragmented and often homeless.
Under the mantle of "conservation"
Uganda, 2015, Directed by: Anna Bohlmark, 25 mins, Documentary, English w/ English subtitles, Rated: G
