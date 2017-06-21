News By Tag
STARTUP LAW - A Legal Guide for Entrepreneurs Working on a Startup Venture
The Law Firm of Ekaterina Mouratova, PLLC announces the publication of a remarkable book – Startup Law: A Legal Guide for Entrepreneurs Working on a Startup Venture.
It all starts with an idea. Whether it's a product, process, or service, businesses root from a single vision. But can entrepreneurs answer questions like, what is a Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws? Or should founders stock be subject to vesting? Hundreds of thousands entrepreneurs in the U.S. open up new businesses every year. Of those startups, more than half do not even make it to even 5 years due to the lack of legal understanding. Legal mistakes are a substantial reason why so many businesses fail. The legal aspects discussed in this book will be the foundation of a successful business. Armed with all legal knowledge they're going to need, entrepreneurs can efficiently start and run their businesses.
Readers will learn about the formation and structuring of the companies, what to watch for and include in the various contracts, employment matter, financing of the business, and many more topics that cover the legal grounds of a startup business. The book addresses many frequently asked questions by entrepreneurs and answers them eloquently.
With this book, readers can access essential information 24/7. The biggest complaint for books like this one is that only those in the legal profession can actually understand the text. But in Startup Law, all information is straightforward and presented in simple terms. Readers will be able to fully grasp these concepts without getting overwhelmed by legal jargon regardless of their professional background. The text utilizes bullet points, tables, and lists to condense information and make it easier for the eye.
Whenever questions or uncertainty arise, readers can simply refer back to the chapters of the book to fully comprehend what they should or should not be doing. Without the proper legal actions, businesses are destined to fail. The book explains that business and law go hand in hand.
Ekaterina Mouratova, Esq. is the author of this book. As an attorney whose clientele includes many businesspeople, from individual entrepreneurs to major corporations, Ekaterina is experienced in all legal aspects of organizing and running a business enterprise. Her passion is helping companies succeed. Having been a business owner herself, Ekaterina is fully focused on the business implications of legal issues as opposed to just technical legal rules, which allows her to serve as a trusted advisor to the clients. Ekaterina is very dedicated to her profession, providing businesses with affordable services and solutions that enable their growth and success by leveraging opportunities and minimizing risks. She also continuously gives back to the community by proving educational materials, conducting legal seminars and clinics and participating in other public activities that aim to help entrepreneurs stay compliant with the law while managing their business needs.
The Law Firm of Ekaterina Mouratova, PLLC (http://www.mouratovalawfirm.com), headquartered in New York City, provides legal services to entrepreneurs and startup businesses in all matters of general business and corporate law, intellectual property, securities regulation, real estate and immigration. Each client is guaranteed to receive a quality, forward-looking, and integral legal assistance. The attorneys at the Firm share the same vision as the clients - success.
