"Beyoncé Bride" of Wedding Planning, Tori Williams makes television debut on "Monie Gets Married"
Atlanta wedding and event planner picks up network television entrance while planning destination wedding for Monie of Little Women Atlanta
Establishing her own event planning service, TW Events, Tori is no stranger to the spotlight with her Beyoncé inspired serenade at her 2013 nuptials which went viral on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/
Revered as the epitome of elegance, class, innovation and creativity, Williams has begun etching a name for herself in the Atlanta market of event planning. She has created a brand for herself by making her job her passion and molding events into, not only a career, but a lifestyle. Her work ethic has attracted many brides and grooms to book her services. Over the past few years Tori's growth has been exponential and will continue to grow after the premier of "Monie Gets Married" on Lifetime's hit show "Little Women Atlanta".
"Tori Williams Events is committed to exceeding your every expectation of what a special event can truly be. We're more than just another party-planning service or special event coordinator—
Because of her hard work and dedication to glamour and customer satisfaction, Williams has been covered by platforms such as Huffington Post Black, Essence, Ebony, JET, The Know, Oh Brides, Black Bride, and Inside Edition. Having made her debut on the small screen and being an internet sensation, Tori Williams is making her claim in the event planning industry, one wedding at a time.
Ms. Williams is available and interested in all media requests for interviews. She's happy to speak on wedding trends, bride-and-groom themes and other #couplegoals associated with extraordinary weddings and events. Contact T.MORRISON AGENCY directly to make arrangements. To learn more about Tori Williams, visit her website at www.toriwilliamsevents.com
