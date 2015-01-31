 
"Beyoncé Bride" of Wedding Planning, Tori Williams makes television debut on "Monie Gets Married"

Atlanta wedding and event planner picks up network television entrance while planning destination wedding for Monie of Little Women Atlanta
 
 
Tori Williams Celebrity Wedding & Event Planner
Tori Williams Celebrity Wedding & Event Planner
 
ATLANTA - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta business owner and wedding planner extraordinaire Tori Williams (https://www.toriwilliamsevents.com/single-post/2015/01/31/EVENT-PLANNER-TORI-WILLIAMS-NAMED-THE-BEYONCE-BRIDE) has made her television debut on Lifetime this month. Williams who is regarded as the "Beyoncé Bride" was chosen to plan reality TV Star, Monie Cashette's wedding of Little Women Atlanta "Monie Gets Married."  The series debuted on June 7th and Tori held her own private screening at events studio, Tori Williams Events, where she cut no corners with décor and class as she flaunted custom designed ombre' roses and hand-crafted centerpieces.  Running from June 7th to the 28th, Williams can be seen on Lifetime planning and executing a memorable destination wedding ceremony for Monie and her husband-to-be, Morlin.

Establishing her own event planning service, TW Events, Tori is no stranger to the spotlight with her Beyoncé inspired serenade at her 2013 nuptials which went viral on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYpeDaJgDzk). Inspiring many brides to follow, the "Beyoncé Bride" has set a popular trend with not just performances but also staples in décor. From floor to ceiling drapery to personalized ombre flowers to crystallized center pieces, Williams consistently delivers with every event she plans.



Revered as the epitome of elegance, class, innovation and creativity, Williams has begun etching a name for herself in the Atlanta market of event planning. She has created a brand for herself by making her job her passion and molding events into, not only a career, but a lifestyle. Her work ethic has attracted many brides and grooms to book her services. Over the past few years Tori's growth has been exponential and will continue to grow after the premier of "Monie Gets Married" on Lifetime's hit show "Little Women Atlanta".

"Tori Williams Events is committed to exceeding your every expectation of what a special event can truly be. We're more than just another party-planning service or special event coordinator—we're your full-service, sophisticated source for all event-planning specifics:  specializing in wedding / event planning, florals, and decor design. TW Events is noted for creating memories that last a lifetime."

Because of her hard work and dedication to glamour and customer satisfaction, Williams has been covered by platforms such as Huffington Post Black, Essence, Ebony, JET, The Know, Oh Brides, Black Bride, and Inside Edition. Having made her debut on the small screen and being an internet sensation, Tori Williams is making her claim in the event planning industry, one wedding at a time.

Ms. Williams is available and interested in all media requests for interviews. She's happy to speak on wedding trends, bride-and-groom themes and other #couplegoals associated with extraordinary weddings and events. Contact T.MORRISON AGENCY directly to make arrangements. To learn more about Tori Williams, visit her website at www.toriwilliamsevents.com

