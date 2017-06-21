 
Industry News





Stackmasters joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network

 
 
ATHENS, Greece - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Stackmasters joins Amazon Web Services Partner program

Stackmasters is delighted to announce that we have become part of Amazon Web Services Partner Network.

As of today, we are proud to be qualified as an AWS Consulting Partner. Our talented team of expert engineers can now help you get the best out of AWS cloud platform services.

How to do it right

Our Managed Cloud offering now provides you with access to a team of AWS certified professionals. We can help you plan, run or migrate your software workloads on the cloud, with the required resources tailored on your needs. Stackmasters is better positioned than ever to help you find the right set of tools for the job.

"This is a great milestone for us at Stackmasters and it will help us extend our services portfolio with Managed AWS"
said Thanasis Parathyras, Stackmasters CTO and Co-founder.

He added:
"Our plan is to deepen the integration of our internal toolkit and managed services with AWS, as well as to better support our customers' migration to AWS with highly-skilled, certified engineers and industry-leading solutions."

What it means for us and our customers

The AWS partnership is, in essence, a major boost for Stackmasters. It is the best recognition of our managed services offering. Being a member of the AWS Consulting Partner Network, gives us access to engineering and infrastructure resources. And that's from the top cloud platform in the industry. We can, therefore, help our customers, with even better support for their cloud environments.

About Stackmasters
Stackmasters is a cloud specialist company, enabling multi-cloud management and real collaboration over Slack. Stackmasters Managed Cloud offering combines consulting services with Managed Services. Ansible automation for AWS platform services management and software application platform deployment. And service health monitoring and key business metric analytics. These are extracted from real-time operations allow for even more effective IT on the cloud.
Learn more about Stackmasters (http://www.stackmasters.eu/about/)

