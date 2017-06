The Elder & Disability Law Firm Founder Victoria L Collier Helps The Mentally Ill

Victoria Collier

Contact

CelebritySites

***@celebritysites.com CelebritySites

End

--: Victoria L. Collier, founder of The Elder & Disability Law Firm, has posted a new blog on her law firm's website entitled "" in which she elaborates on some of the challenging issues those with the illness and those who live with them face.Collier writes, "In the United States, starting back in 1949, May has been Mental Health Awareness Month." She adds, "Even though I didn't write about it last month, I am a proponent of the work done by The Mental Health America organization."She elaborates, "They reach millions of people each year through the media, local events and mental health screening in order to educate people about mental illness."According to Collier, "The sad truth is that much mental illness goes undiagnosed until the symptoms are undeniable. And, because the mentally ill typically do not have physical symptoms of illness, it is difficult for others to understand the challenges they face." She continues adding, "For instance parents of a child with schizophrenia, bipolar or schizoaffective disorder, may think their child is going through a phase they'll grow out of and not be able to pinpoint issues as mental illness. This can be heartbreaking.""Getting help for yourself or loved ones with a mental disorder," says Collier, "can be even more heartbreaking because of the challenging requirements of proof." She states, "Social Security has a listing of impairments with the criteria need for each condition in order to qualify for disability."The entire blog can be read at http://www.elderlawgeorgia.com/ helping-suffer- result-ment... Victoria L. Collier, CELA founded The Elder & Disability Law Firm of Victoria L. Collier, P.C. to serve the legal needs of seniors when their health care needs increase. Victoria is also Co-Founder of Collier Scott Financial Solutions, LLC. At both firms WE BELIEVE that people should not have to lose everything they've worked a lifetime to earn and that every person is an individual who deserves respect and the highest quality of life possible, regardless of age or ability.Victoria enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm, 1989-1995, and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, 1Lt. 2001-2004, JAG Corps. Victoria is a national expert on the VA Wartime Pension for veterans and their widows who need additional assistance with activities of daily living and helping them qualify for and receive tax-free income from the VA to pay for it. Victoria graduated from Valdosta State University with a B.A. in Psychology and then University of Nebraska, College of Law. In 2014, Victoria was awarded with the Alumni Master Award from the University of Nebraska.Victoria is a Certified Elder Law Attorney through The National Elder Law Foundation and has been named as the only attorney in Georgia as "Fellow" of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Victoria was appointed by Governor Perdue to the Georgia Council on Aging, 2010 - 2016 and was awarded Dekalb County Veteran of the Year, 2013. She is the author of. Victoria has co-authored several books:, and. Most notably, Victoria co-authored the National Best Seller,, with Jack Canfield, author ofseries.The Elder & Disability Law Firm was established to serve the legal needs of senior citizens when their healthcare needs increase. The Firm focuses its entire practice on Elder Law and Estate Planning matters, which encompasses the areas of Asset Protection, Medicaid Planning, VA Benefits planning, Estate and Special Needs Planning. Victoria Collier has grown her law practice through her personable nature and good management skills.