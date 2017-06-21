News By Tag
Slim Jim Phantom To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday July 5th, 2017
Slim Jim Phantom will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday July 5th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
Slim Jim Phantom has secured his place as a true rock-n-roll icon. As the legendary drummer for the Stray Cats, Phantom, alongside band mates Brian Setzer and Lee Rocker, spearheaded the neo-rockabilly movement of the early 80s. With a love for 50s rock-n-roll the Stray Cats took inspiration from that bygone era and mixed with their youthful energy and aggression produced the updated hard-edged rockabilly sound that saw them conquer London, Europe and later the U.S., gaining fans among the likes of Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Robert Plant along the way.
Born in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City, Jim grew up listening to his parents' jazz records and by the age of ten took up the drums. Immersing himself in the art of drumming and the world of music, Jim took lessons with Mousie Alexander (who played with Benny Goodman), which included the study of jazz and working through books by Jim Chapin and Ted Reed.
By the late 70s Jim was playing in bands with school friend and bassist Lee Rocker and they soon joined forces with guitarist Brian Setzer. The rest, as they say, is history. The Stray Cats had numerous hit singles in the early 1980s, their classic album "Built for Speed" went double platinum, and their song "Rock This Town" is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's list of "The Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll."
In addition to the Stray Cats Jim has worked with some of the world's top artists and has played a part in many successful groups – notably Phantom, Rocker and Slick (featuring long time David Bowie guitarist Earl Slick) which produced two popular albums; The Swing Cats featuring guitar ace Danny B. Harvey; and Dead Men Walking, an all-star affair which has boasted original members of The Sex Pistols, The Cult and Big Country among the rotating line-up. Jim also enjoyed a stint playing with The Killer, rock-n-roll originator Jerry Lee Lewis, and even performed in a now-mythological band called The Cheap Dates with acting legend Harry Dean Stanton, a long-time pal of his.
Jim has worked on numerous other projects including his own explosive self-named roots-rock trio, and HeadCat, co-starring Lemmy Kilmister and Danny B. Harvey. In addition, 2009 saw the launch of Slim Jim's musical project The Forgotten Saints, a band co-founded with old friends, and former Dead Men Walking bandmates Captain Sensible and Mike Peters. A changing guest role for a fourth band member added an exciting dimension to an already prodigious line-up.
Over 30 years and millions of record sales later and Slim Jim Phantom continues to inspire and excite audiences worldwide. With a sound, style and image that remain as fresh today as they ever were, Phantom has cemented his place among rock royalty. Considered by many as the coolest drummer in rock-n-roll, Phantom's influence is still clearly felt on today's music scene with countless rockabilly drummers imitating his pioneering stand-up style.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Slim Jim Phantom and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Slim Jim Phantom live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday July 5th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow Slim Jim Phantom on Twitter @officialslimjim
The official website for Slim Jim Phantom may be found at http://www.slimjimphantom.com
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
