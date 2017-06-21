Adorn the new summer Henna collection by International fashion label, Kara

Kara - Rebecca

-- Kanchan Kulkarni, designer and entrepreneur at the internationally-famed fashion label, Kara, a high fashion prêt meets couture brand from Dubai beholding the multi-ethnic beauty of UAE as its muse, presents its Henna collection for the season. The light yet elegant collection with patterns symbolizing the beauty of summer, is apt for the season. One can visit www.lovefromkara.com and choose suitable looks from the Henna designs for the sunny season.Kanchan Kulkarni, Founder and Designer, Kara, said,"We are very pleased to present our new collection 'Henna' for the season. I have always been taken by the ability of women in the UAE to exude class and charm while being covered, and have taken inspiration from those silhouettes to create lace, cotton and silk dresses, kaftans and two-piece outfits that fall neatly into the wardrobe of the fun-loving and free-spirited woman in the city. We're especially looking forward to the response we will get. Overall, this is a very different take from our usual silks and red-carpet designs, and I'm excited to see how this collection is received."Kara is a Dubai-based brand that draws inspiration from the stunning apparel of the modern Arabian woman, with silhouettes and cuts from the west instilled with a meticulous craftsmanship that gives the label its own unique flair. Kara is the hobbyhorse of Kanchan Kulkarni, a fashion designer, Icon, mother of two and philanthropist.Kara offers a line of mainly classic, but sometimes quirky dresses, focusing on the use of luxurious materials sourced locally, to create elegant styles that timelessly capture the essence of the wearer. Kara offers consultancy services for bridal couture, party and formalwear, as well as a range of comfortably casual dresses ideal for the modern, elegant and strong woman.Kanchan has been awarded the Society Icons award applauding her great innovations and contribution to the fashion world, as well as her personal achievements, including the Kara Foundation, a not-for-profit fund that uses Kanchan's own income to support health and education programs for underprivileged children the world over.