News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Palm Beach Gardens Business Lawyer David Steinfeld Named 2017 Super Lawyer
The Law Office of David Steinfeld is a business litigation law firm. If you or your business is sued or need to use the Courts or to mediate or arbitrate, David Steinfeld's expertise in business litigation is what you want. The Law Office of David Steinfeld provides representation in all kinds of business claims such as contracts, business torts, UCC disputes, consumer protection claims such as deceptive and unfair trade practices and fair debt collection practices, theft of trade secrets, breach of fiduciary duties, corporate governance/management problems, professional and on-line defamation, creditor's rights, creditor's adversary actions in bankruptcy, judgment enforcement, appeals, arbitration, and mediation.
Helpful and free videos and articles on Florida business law, managing electronic data for businesses, and real estate disputes are at http://www.DavidSteinfeld.com
Contact
David Steinfeld
***@davidsteinfeld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse