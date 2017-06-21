Palm Beach Gardens Business Lawyer David Steinfeld Named 2017 Super Lawyer

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida Bar Board Certified business litigation expert David Steinfeld has been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Florida Super Lawyers list for the fourth consecutive year. Only five percent of the more than 100,000 lawyers in Florida are selected each year to receive this honor.  Mr. Steinfeld presently Chairs the Bar's Business Litigation Board Certification Committee and is a member of the Florida Supreme Court's Business and Contract Jury Instructions Committee.  He has also been named one of Florida's Legal Elite, one of the Best Lawyers in South Florida, and named to the list of the Best Lawyers in America, among other recognitions.

The Law Office of David Steinfeld is a business litigation law firm.  If you or your business is sued or need to use the Courts or to mediate or arbitrate, David Steinfeld's expertise in business litigation is what you want. The Law Office of David Steinfeld provides representation in all kinds of business claims such as contracts, business torts, UCC disputes, consumer protection claims such as deceptive and unfair trade practices and fair debt collection practices, theft of trade secrets, breach of fiduciary duties, corporate governance/management problems, professional and on-line defamation, creditor's rights, creditor's adversary actions in bankruptcy, judgment enforcement, appeals, arbitration, and mediation.

Helpful and free videos and articles on Florida business law, managing electronic data for businesses, and real estate disputes are at http://www.DavidSteinfeld.com

Source:The Law Office of David Steinfeld
