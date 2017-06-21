News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dry Solutions is all set to provide superior quality mattress cleaning in Winnipeg
You can get rid of dirt, filth, dust, bacteria and germ by opting for mattress cleaning in Winnipeg or Manitoba. Only a perfect cleaning service can ensure you that you stay away from diseases like eczema, skin problems, asthma, and sneezing.
"Our staffs are trained to use all the modern cleaning tools and machinery to conduct all sorts of cleaning services", said the owner of Dry Solutions while praising his team of professional cleaners at a press meeting held last week. As per the company source, the team is always ready to attend any emergency cleaning requirement and hence they are highly appreciated and popular for their customer centric nature and top class quality work. They have recently started organizing workshops where they are edifying people who their sophisticated cleaning systems are powered to eradicate mattress pests. "This is a good initiative by our team and we hope to conduct more and more workshops to make people aware of mattress cleaning in Manitoba or Winnipeg", said one of the cleaning professionals in the same press meeting.
Dry Solutions is all set to provide special offers to all customers and let them enjoy the same quality cleaning services at half price. For further details, you can call 204 792 8760 or visit their website and fill in the enquiry form to get a free quote. By using Dry Foam Encapsulation method, the team is all set to provide paramount quality cleaning services at affordable rates.
Website:
http://drysolutionswinnipeg.ca
Contact
Dry Solutions
***@mymts.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse