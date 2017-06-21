Chief of DISA/DoDIN Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Program supports CIPRNA

Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience Americas (CIPRNA) organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will take place in Orlando, Florida on 5th-7th December 2017.

-- "Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America (CIPRNA) will be a key discussion between the relevant government agencies, emergency management agencies and operators of CNI to meet the Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21) - advancing national policy to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure. I have personally attended the European conference and its unique quality of discussion delivers real value to all those involved in the protection and resilience of CNI. We aim for the conference in Orlando this December to deliver equally valuable discussions on the issues and challenges we face. This conference is a wonderful opportunity for the experts from different critical infrastructure sectors and leaders of Local, State and Federal agencies to get together and discuss the most important aspects of North America Critical Infrastructure. We look forward to your support."There are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety.Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21): Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience advances a national policy to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure. This directive supersedes Homeland Security Presidential Directive 7.Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience North America will be held in Orlando, Florida from the 5-7, December 2017 and will bring together leading stakeholders from industry, operators, agencies and governments to collaborate on securing North America· Fred Ruonavar, Chief of DISA/DODIN Critical Infrastructure Program· Senior Representative, Office of Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security· Michael Lowder, Director – Office of Intelligence, Security & Emergency Response, US Dept of Transportation· Mark Troutman, Director, George Mason University· Frederic Petit, Research Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory & Regional Director, International Association of CIP Professionals· Victoria Sherazi, Project Lead "Mitigating Risks in the Innovation Economy", World Economic Forum· Stacey Stanchfield, Lead Cybersecurity Engineer, MITRE· Nathaniel Evans, Cyber Operations, Analysis and Research Lead, Argonne National Laboratory· Adrian Fielding, Business Leader – Telecoms and Security Integration, Honeywell· Brian Harrell, Director of Security and Risk Management, Navigant· Guy Buesnel, PNT Security Technologist, Spirent Communications· James Menge, Sales Area Manager, Bertin Corp· Andrew Tormey, Business Development, Gryphon Sensors· Andrea Chiappetta, Professor of Geopolitics, Marconi International University