News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chief of DISA/DoDIN Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Program supports CIPRNA
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience Americas (CIPRNA) organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will take place in Orlando, Florida on 5th-7th December 2017.
Fred Ruonavar, Chief DISA/DoDIN Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Program.
There are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety.
Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21): Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience advances a national policy to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure. This directive supersedes Homeland Security Presidential Directive 7.
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience North America will be held in Orlando, Florida from the 5-7, December 2017 and will bring together leading stakeholders from industry, operators, agencies and governments to collaborate on securing North America
Latest speakers announced:
· Fred Ruonavar, Chief of DISA/DODIN Critical Infrastructure Program
· Senior Representative, Office of Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
· Michael Lowder, Director – Office of Intelligence, Security & Emergency Response, US Dept of Transportation
· Mark Troutman, Director, George Mason University
· Frederic Petit, Research Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory & Regional Director, International Association of CIP Professionals
· Victoria Sherazi, Project Lead "Mitigating Risks in the Innovation Economy", World Economic Forum
· Stacey Stanchfield, Lead Cybersecurity Engineer, MITRE
· Nathaniel Evans, Cyber Operations, Analysis and Research Lead, Argonne National Laboratory
· Adrian Fielding, Business Leader – Telecoms and Security Integration, Honeywell
· Brian Harrell, Director of Security and Risk Management, Navigant
· Guy Buesnel, PNT Security Technologist, Spirent Communications
· James Menge, Sales Area Manager, Bertin Corp
· Andrew Tormey, Business Development, Gryphon Sensors
· Andrea Chiappetta, Professor of Geopolitics, Marconi International University
Event details can be seen at www.ciprna-expo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse