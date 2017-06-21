 
News By Tag
* Estate Agency
* Led Displays
* Uk Manufacturing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Bromwich
  West Midlands
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Wrights Plastics GPX reduce display range to less than cost price

A leading retailer of window and interior display products has announced massive price reductions on selected items.
 
 
LED display products at less than cost price
LED display products at less than cost price
WEST BROMWICH, England - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Wrights Plastics GPX is a West Midlands, UK based manufacturer and supplier of retail POS and display. Established in 1969, they have become one of the UK's leading brands, with a large client base across retail, office, hospitality & exhibition sectors.

This week the West Bromwich company announced it has reduced the price of selected window and interior LED products, most often used for estate agent window displays but also popular with QSRs, fast food restaurants, travel agents and recruitment agents.

The reduced price range includes freestanding upright frames, magnetised LED light pockets in a range of sizes as well as off-the-shelf window display frames & associated LED light pockets.  Prices have been reduced to below cost price with typical savings of around 65%. But the company stresses that stocks are limited.

Free delivery for mainland UK orders of £85 or more is now offered as standard by the company.

The company believes the range offers a hassle-free solution to creating effective LED window and interior displays as the products require no specialist installation or electrical work; the magnitised frames are plugged into the nearest socket using a simple transformer & the light pockets light up when attached, offering a subtle but bright LED glow that offers effective display 24/7

Further details can be found at https://www.gpxgroup.com/estate-agent-display-sale

Contact
Wrights Plastics GPX /Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@wrightsplastics.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Estate Agency, Led Displays, Uk Manufacturing
Industry:Business
Location:West Bromwich - West Midlands - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wrights Plastics GPX News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share