Wrights Plastics GPX reduce display range to less than cost price
A leading retailer of window and interior display products has announced massive price reductions on selected items.
This week the West Bromwich company announced it has reduced the price of selected window and interior LED products, most often used for estate agent window displays but also popular with QSRs, fast food restaurants, travel agents and recruitment agents.
The reduced price range includes freestanding upright frames, magnetised LED light pockets in a range of sizes as well as off-the-shelf window display frames & associated LED light pockets. Prices have been reduced to below cost price with typical savings of around 65%. But the company stresses that stocks are limited.
Free delivery for mainland UK orders of £85 or more is now offered as standard by the company.
The company believes the range offers a hassle-free solution to creating effective LED window and interior displays as the products require no specialist installation or electrical work; the magnitised frames are plugged into the nearest socket using a simple transformer & the light pockets light up when attached, offering a subtle but bright LED glow that offers effective display 24/7
Further details can be found at https://www.gpxgroup.com/
Wrights Plastics GPX /Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
