Cortet by CEL Launches New Online Resource for Lamp and Luminaire Manufacturers and Integrators
The Industrial Internet of Things offers industrial lighting companies an exciting & highly effective way to manage an entire building's various systems. New online resource for industrial lighting manufacturers, integrators, installers, etc.
Cortet provides a comprehensive guide for Smart Building Management products and technologies
Cortet™ by CEL announces a new online resource for manufacturers, integrators, installers and reseller of lighting systems, luminaires, lamps and control/management systems for industrial and office facilities, warehouses, and other large facilities. Please visit www.cortet.com
"Businesses and manufacturers looking to expand their product lines within the Smart Building Technology space face a fractured and disorganized cornucopia of suppliers – with many products that do not talk to each other," says Erik Davidson, Cortet's Director of Marketing and Product Management. "The newly launched www.cortet.com provides an easy way to find a complete selection of Smart Building solutions and products from various manufacturers that can be managed and controlled by a single technology and are all certified to work together, taking the guesswork and experimentation out of the product/technology selection challenge."
In addition to blogs, resource libraries, FAQs, support center, etc., the new site features special "Powered by Cortet" and "Cortet Certified Partner" sections.
The "Powered By Cortet" partnership program enables lamp and luminaire OEMs to provide and market a full range of local and IoT-connected control systems, integrated solutions and lighting accessories to their clients and customers. The "Powered by Cortet" (https://www.cortet.com/
Cortet by CEL has partnered with a range of various equipment OEMs and suppliers to create a one stop shop that provides lamp and luminaire manufacturers with a complete selection of products and technologies, all tested and certified to work together.
To become a Cortet Certified device, a device must undergo a rigorous testing and certification program in the Cortet Test & Integration lab (https://www.cortet.com/
According to Mr. Davidson, "We are rapidly expanding our network of partners and are looking for others to join us in this tech umbrella. Feel free to contact us if you are interesting in knowing more about our partnership program."
The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) offers industrial lighting companies an exciting and highly effective way to manage an entire building's various systems. More information about Cortet Lighting Control solutions can be found at https://
Companies developing wireless products can find IoT Hardware products at https://www.cortet.com/
Finally, engineers, developers and managers interested in the latest trends and technical developments regarding IoT, lighting control, and smart building technology can learn a lot from our new blog here: https://www.cortet.com/
More About Cortet by CEL
The Cortet engineering team, with decades of experience in real world commercial control systems, can provide integration expertise to help with the design, installation and fine tuning of entire systems required for industrial and commercial buildings.
Cortet™ is an integral part of CEL, a trusted wireless partner of Fortune 100s and small companies alike for over 55 years. Cortet by CEL designs and provides complete hardware and software solutions that OEMs can use to quickly and profitably launch their own IoT-enabled product lines and their own complete IoT-enabled control systems for the smart building industry. Cortet designs and manufactures the Cortet™ and MeshConnect®
CEL has technical centers in Santa Clara, California (Silicon Valley), Buffalo Grove, Illinois (Chicago area) and Lafayette, Colorado (Boulder/Denver area). CEL supports customers through direct sales offices, sales representatives, and distributors worldwide, with offices in Hong Kong and Tokyo that support the Asia Pacific region. Visit us online at http://cortet.com/
