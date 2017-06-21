 
Ahhhh. Stress Management seminar offered by Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce

 
 
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The pace of today's society, the barrage of the information age and the isolation of modern life generate stress for almost everyone. In response to that constant tug of anxiety and worry, the Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Stress Management series featuring Rosemarie K. Lanchester, CCH, CLYL.

The workshops are scheduled for two Wednesdays, 7/19 and 8/2, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.  Cost is $19 per person. The first session will teach stress management techniques and the second session will review results and evaluation of the techniques. The Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce is located just off Route 44 at 9 Clayton Road, Middleborough, MA  02346.

The initial session will address stress triggers and provide non-traditional methods of stress reduction, primarily a self-administered, 'alternative' approach you can EASILY fit into your day. This health practice focuses on the popular global healing method known as Emotional Freedom Technique, also known as Tapping.

Tapping is a combination of Ancient Chinese Acupressure and modern psychology. The technique works to physically alter the brain, energy system and body. Tapping is endorsed by many well known medical doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists and spiritual leaders. It is not a placebo.

Lanchester is the owner of 'Everything You Wish For', established her business in 2009. In addition to Emotional Freedom Technique practitioner, she has numerous alternative health credentials including Certified Consulting Hypnotist, Level lll Dowser, Level lll Yuen Method Practitioner, Negative Energy Clearing Specialist, Level ll Reiki Practitioner, Certified Laughter Yoga Leader and is a member of Association of Comprehensive Energy Psychology (ACEP).

She is a Stress and Pain Relief Expert, Speaker and Transformational Coach.

To RSVP for the Stress Management sessions, please contact the Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce at (508) 947-1499 or http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeid....

