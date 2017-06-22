News By Tag
Asset Campus Housing Assumes Management of Campus Edge in Fresno (California)
As the largest privately owned student housing management company, Houston-based Asset Campus Housing provides property management, asset management, development, construction supervision and investment services to the student housing market. The firm currently manages a student housing portfolio of more than 220 properties that consist of over 118,500 beds and span more than 40 states and two countries.
Delivering the right structure, the right marketing plan, the right staffing and the right service offerings allow Asset Campus Housing's clients to benefit from higher ROI, which results in higher NOI. The firm's years of industry experience and its team of student housing experts scale allow the company to attack each asset with people who are highly trained and armed with the necessary tools to make the property successful.
About Asset Plus Companies
Asset Plus Companies is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. It manages a portfolio of 57,600 units and is a leading provider in property management. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, Asset Plus provides services that include property management, asset management, development, and investment services. Visit http://assetpluscorp.com to learn more.
