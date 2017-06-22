 
News By Tag
* Student Housing
* Apartment
* University
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Asset Campus Housing Assumes Management of Campus Edge in Fresno (California)

 
 
Campus Edge Fresno 1
Campus Edge Fresno 1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Student Housing
Apartment
University

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Projects

HOUSTON - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Fresno's Campus Edge has a new manager as Asset Campus Housing takes over operations of the 416-bed community that caters to students attending Fresno State University. The newly renovated, pet friendly student housing apartments feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with  private patios and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tubs, resort-style pool with sundeck, free Wi-Fi and a newly renovated clubhouse with a fully equipped game room and business center.

As the largest privately owned student housing management company, Houston-based Asset Campus Housing provides property management, asset management, development, construction supervision and investment services to the student housing market. The firm currently manages a student housing portfolio of more than 220 properties that consist of over 118,500 beds and span more than 40 states and two countries.

Delivering the right structure, the right marketing plan, the right staffing and the right service offerings allow Asset Campus Housing's clients to benefit from higher ROI, which results in higher NOI. The firm's years of industry experience and its team of student housing experts scale allow the company to attack each asset with people who are highly trained and armed with the necessary tools to make the property successful.

# # #

About Asset Plus Companies

Asset Plus Companies is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. It manages a portfolio of 57,600 units and is a leading provider in property management.  With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, Asset Plus provides services that include property management, asset management, development, and investment services. Visit http://assetpluscorp.com to learn more.

Contact
Mark Evans
***@thresholdagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thresholdagency.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asset Campus Housing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share