News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Zack Academy Partners with Interactive Occupational Training to Offer Online Mold Training
Based in Westminster, Colorado, IOT offers online mold training, including Certified Mold Awareness (CMA), Certified Mold Technician (CMT), and Certified Mold Technician Level II Professional (CMTP).
• The Certified Mold Awareness (CMA) Online course will instruct students on mold contamination and basic remediation. Students will learn how to identify different types of mold based on microbiology concepts and how to address mold activity. This class emphasizes industry-standard procedures for safe remediation.
• The Certified Mold Technician (CMT) Online course will satisfy training requirements for mold remediation technicians. Students will learn industry-standard procedures for mold remediation such as performing assessments and sampling contaminated areas, containment strategies, cleaning protocols and personal protective equipment.
• The Certified Mold Technician Level II Professional (CMTP) Online course will prepare students for the entire process of mold remediation. Students will learn industry-standard procedures for mold remediation such as performing assessments and sampling contaminated areas, containment strategies, cleaning protocols and personal protective equipment. This course also focuses on the business aspect of litigation and liability of mold projects; students will learn protocols that apply to running a successful mold remediation business. It is ideal for those who intend to run their own mold remediation company.
"Interactive Occupational Training is a wonderful addition to the Zack Academy Network with several in-demand mold courses available nationwide, online. We look forward to a long-term relationship as both companies continue our goal to properly train as many mold professionals as possible," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.
About Interactive Occupational Training:
Interactive Occupational Training is an online and classroom training and certification school specializing in mold remediation and health and safety training. IOT is an accredited school governed and regulated by the State of Colorado Department of Higher Education Div. of Private Occupational Schools with reciprocity in all States.
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;
Contact
Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse