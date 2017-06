Zack Academy Partners with Interactive Occupational Training to Offer Online Mold Training

Contact

-- Zack Academy, a national marketplace for certification and training classes, announced today that it has partnered with Interactive Occupational Training (IOT) to expand its online anytime mold training schedule.Based in Westminster, Colorado, IOT offers online mold training, including Certified Mold Awareness (CMA), Certified Mold Technician (CMT), and Certified Mold Technician Level II Professional (CMTP).course will instruct students on mold contamination and basic remediation. Students will learn how to identify different types of mold based on microbiology concepts and how to address mold activity. This class emphasizes industry-standard procedures for safe remediation.course will satisfy training requirements for mold remediation technicians. Students will learn industry-standard procedures for mold remediation such as performing assessments and sampling contaminated areas, containment strategies, cleaning protocols and personal protective equipment.course will prepare students for the entire process of mold remediation. Students will learn industry-standard procedures for mold remediation such as performing assessments and sampling contaminated areas, containment strategies, cleaning protocols and personal protective equipment. This course also focuses on the business aspect of litigation and liability of mold projects; students will learn protocols that apply to running a successful mold remediation business. It is ideal for those who intend to run their own mold remediation company."Interactive Occupational Training is a wonderful addition to the Zack Academy Network with several in-demand mold courses available nationwide, online. We look forward to a long-term relationship as both companies continue our goal to properly train as many mold professionals as possible," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.Interactive Occupational Training is an online and classroom training and certification school specializing in mold remediation and health and safety training. IOT is an accredited school governed and regulated by the State of Colorado Department of Higher Education Div. of Private Occupational Schools with reciprocity in all States.Zack Academy ( http://www.ZackAcademy.com ) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification;LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.