Neuro Therapeutics Unveils Next Generation Versus Headset
Get a First Look at the Versus Launch Party: July 20th at the University for Advancing Technology
Inside its lightweight design, Versus features a patented multi-sensor platform that collects and analyzes a wide range of EEG signals, delivering a complete brain performance assessment as well as multiple exercise protocols specific to the user.
"Our mission was to modernize the way brain health is delivered through health and wellness providers, and we believe we have done that with Versus," said Leslie Sherlin, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Neuro Therapeutics. "The advanced, multi-sensor platform delivers a huge amount of brain health data, in a simple, modern headset and companion iPhone app. This new generation allows us to provide improvements in both comfort and processing speed, and because the technology is fully updateable, we're able to unveil great new features and experiences in the coming months."
Available Now
Versus is available for pre-order at getversus.com and will begin shipping on July 14th, 2017. Versus is also available at the company's launch party on Thursday, July 20th 6-9pm at Tempe Arizona's University for Advancing Technology (2625 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283).
About Neuro Therapeutics
Neuro Therapeutics is a digital health startup, building hardware products and software platforms designed to measurably improve brain health. The company's Versus product helps health and wellness providers scale their practices by delivering brain health services in a modern, scalable fashion.
Contact
Scott Kelly, Black Dog Venture Partners
4802063435
scott@blackdogventurepartners.com
