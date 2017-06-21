News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DIS SENSORS USA and DIS Sensors bv announce distribution agreement
DIS Sensors products, including the SIL2/PLd compliant QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, and accessories will be available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through DIS Sensors USA
Under the terms of the agreement DIS Sensors products and accessories will be available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through the DIS Sensors USA office in Chester Springs. PA.
"This agreement between DIS Sensors USA, its parent company Laser-View Technologies, and DIS Sensors bv, marks a turning point in the industrial landscape in North America," said Steven Lubeck, president of DIS Sensors USA. "By introducing DIS Sensors, including the DARE!! award-winning SIL2/PLd compliant QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, we hope to offer a new and valuable safety-rated sensor option to the materials handling, medical appliance, mobile machinery, and energy industries in this vital market."
"With the market acceptance of MEMS sensors as a standard tool for automation solutions, DIS Sensors is happy to have found a partner in Laser-View technologies to expand its worldwide network to North America," stated Pim Wieske, Sales director at DIS Sensors b.v., regarding the distribution agreement. "With DIS Sensors USA, we have a partner with knowledge of this technology and who can support customers along the way of implementation."
Furthermore, DIS Sensors USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout North America. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dis-sensors-
About DIS Sensors bv, Inc.
Over the course of 30 years, DIS Sensors has built up a reputation in the field of high quality sensor technology. We develop, produce and sell sensors, control systems and customized electronics for various applications from our headquarters in Soest, the Netherlands. We value innovation and knowhow above all else. The result: high‐quality products and solutions from DIS Sensors to serve the global market. We offer a wide range of sensors for measuring inclination, vibration and acceleration as well as non-contact rotary encoders. DIS Sensors has an excellent reputation in the field of customized solutions and we are proud to be your partner in innovation. Because we work with a network of carefully selected suppliers, we can respond to custom requirements at highly competitive prices. Beside the electronics, we can offer complete "turn-key" solutions including custom design and production of mechanical parts.
DIS makes sense.
Web: www.dis-sensors.com
Email: info@dis-sensors.com
Tel: +31 (0)35-603 81 81
About DIS Sensors USA
DIS Sensors USA is the newest member of the Laser-View Technologies, Inc. family of industrial sensor focused companies, products, and services. Laser-View Technologies was founded in 1999 as an integrator of precision laser micrometers, laser displacement sensors, and machine vision technology into smart and easy-to-use non-contact measurement and inspection systems. The company expanded in 2007 with the establishment of DIMETIX USA, dedicated entirely to distribution and sales of Dimetix laser distance sensors in the United States. The subsequent development of an extensive sales and distribution network, including traditional sales representatives and brick and mortar distributors, as well as a GSA contract award in 2014, and distribution agreements with Global Industrial and amazon.com, have all contributed to a deep and diverse industrial customer base. Recent initiatives include product development of specialized industrial solutions, such as the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane collision and position monitoring systems. Laser-View Technologies today has become a go to source for non-contact sensor products, systems, and solutions in various industrial sectors including aerospace, automated storage and retrieval systems, automotive manufacturing, construction, engineering, materials handling, steel production, structural monitoring, and beyond….
Web: www.dis-sensors-
Email: info@dis-sensors-
Phone: 484-212-7600
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dis-sensors-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse