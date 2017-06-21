The Future of Drug Pricing and the Practicalities of Real World Evidence

 
SMi Group Announce Two Interactive Workshops for 23rd Annual Industry Summit on Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access
 
 
LONDON, England - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Now in its 23rd year, SMi's Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access industry summit will once again return to Central London on 11th and 12th October. As well as honing in on key regulatory updates, expert led pricing strategy and growing new markets such as biosimilars, the agenda for 2017 will also offer hands on training through two pre-conference interactive workshops taking place on 10th October.

The first workshop on "The Future of Drug Pricing" will be hosted by pricing and market access specialist consultants, RJW Partners. Pharmaceutical innovation is changing the pricing landscape forcing payers and companies to rethink their pricing objectives and methodologies. The workshop led by Ad Rietveld, Director; and John Spoors, Associate Director, will look ahead into future pharmaceutical pricing trends and prepare attendees for changes in market dynamics with areas such as personalised gene therapy and orphan drugs.

The second workshop on "Using Real World Evidence (RWE) to Translate Expedited Regulatory Approval into Faster Reimbursed Patient Access" will be hosted by global CRO, Parexel. Led by Janice Haigh, VP Pricing & Market Access; Oliver Leatham, Vice President, Global Head of Pricing & Market Access; and Richard Macaulay, Principal Consultant, this workshop will explore RWE as a tool to fill the evidentiary gap between regulators and payers and in turn, obtain faster reimbursement. It will address challenges in how data is collected, analysed and utilized in payer decision-making and also include presentations from HTA payer bodies to provide their perspective on how RWE can be best utilized to meet common industry hurdles.

Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/Pharmacue...

23rd annual Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access, 11th & 12th Oct 2017, Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK

--end –

Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
