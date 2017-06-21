News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Future of Drug Pricing and the Practicalities of Real World Evidence
SMi Group Announce Two Interactive Workshops for 23rd Annual Industry Summit on Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access
The first workshop on "The Future of Drug Pricing" will be hosted by pricing and market access specialist consultants, RJW Partners. Pharmaceutical innovation is changing the pricing landscape forcing payers and companies to rethink their pricing objectives and methodologies. The workshop led by Ad Rietveld, Director; and John Spoors, Associate Director, will look ahead into future pharmaceutical pricing trends and prepare attendees for changes in market dynamics with areas such as personalised gene therapy and orphan drugs.
The second workshop on "Using Real World Evidence (RWE) to Translate Expedited Regulatory Approval into Faster Reimbursed Patient Access" will be hosted by global CRO, Parexel. Led by Janice Haigh, VP Pricing & Market Access; Oliver Leatham, Vice President, Global Head of Pricing & Market Access; and Richard Macaulay, Principal Consultant, this workshop will explore RWE as a tool to fill the evidentiary gap between regulators and payers and in turn, obtain faster reimbursement. It will address challenges in how data is collected, analysed and utilized in payer decision-making and also include presentations from HTA payer bodies to provide their perspective on how RWE can be best utilized to meet common industry hurdles.
Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at https://www.smi-
23rd annual Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access, 11th & 12th Oct 2017, Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
--end –
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse