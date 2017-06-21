News By Tag
LeBron James Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for May 2017
LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan as the NBA's leading scorer in the playoffs
Other finalists for the month of May in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Kevin Durant (basketball)
His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of May 2017 recognizes LeBron James as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the fifth candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Sergio Garcia, Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.
