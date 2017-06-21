LeBron James Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for May 2017

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan as the NBA's leading scorer in the playoffs

-- Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of May 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected James for his outstanding performance in leading the Cavaliers to their third consecutive NBA Finals and the seventh consecutive Finals appearance for James himself. In addition James surpassed Michael Jordan as the all-time leading scorer in the NBA playoffs.Other finalists for the month of May in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Kevin Durant (basketball), Justin Bour (baseball), Takuma Sato (auto racing), Craig Kimbrel (baseball), Terrence Crawford (boxing), Matt Murray (hockey), Si Woo Kim (golf), Always Dreaming and John Velazquez (horse racing), and Evgeni Malkin (hockey).His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of May 2017 recognizes LeBron James as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the fifth candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Sergio Garcia, Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.hickokbelt.com.News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.