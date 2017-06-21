News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Why is it OK to Shoot Foreigners, But Not to Deny Them Visas?
Justices Hint That Trump's Authority Over Visas is Likely to be Upheld
First, despite the publicity, one could argue that review of 90- and 120-day stays - which will have expired by the time a decision is ever rendered - is not important enough to warrant cert. in the absence of any conflict between the circuits. So, granting cert., when the cases will probably soon become moot, indicates a strong concern by at least some justices to address the legal reasoning behind these travel ban decisions.
Second, and more importantly, by lifting most of the two injunctions which had been issued, and allowing most of the travel ban to go into effect without any oral argument, the Court has given Trump a major win. As law professor Alan Dershowitz put it: "the high court's decision to allow parts of the ban to go forward now – even before hearing the arguments—strongly suggests that there are a majority of justices who will uphold the most important parts of the ban."
Third, the justices noted that the courts below had concluded, as Banzhaf had long argued, that "[a]n unadmitted and nonresident alien . . . ha[s] no constitutional right of entry to this country."
Fourth, the brief opinion also noted that "the interest in preserving national security is 'an urgent objective of the highest order,'" which suggests a strong sympathy for the President's claimed need to protect the U.S. from foreign terrorists.
Fifth, in an unrelated case, two liberal justices may have suggested how they would rule regarding the rights of foreigners to enter this country, says Banzhaf.
The justices wrote that a Mexican boy shot dead in his own country by a U.S. officer shooting across the border was protected under the Fourth Amendment, but only under the unusual if not unique circumstances of that particular situation.
He was protected by the Constitution, the justices said, only because he was injured on the border, in an area where the U.S. and Mexico have a shared responsibility, and where the precise line separating the two countries is vague and perhaps shifting.
Absent those circumstances, it would appear that even these two liberal justices - Breyer and Ginsburg - would agree that the Constitution provided him and others in foreign countries with no protection.
Since only two justices were willing to acknowledge that a foreigner on foreign soil might have some rights under the U.S. Constitution, and then only because he was in a border area where the U.S. has a some responsibility for upkeep, it's hard to see how a full U.S. Supreme Court, with three justices already declaring that foreigners have no legal right to enter the U.S., would hold that a foreigner living in Yemen or Somalia would have a constitutional right not to have a visa delayed or even denied on any basis, suggests Banzhaf.
"The right to life - not to be shot dead by the U.S. - obviously trumps the right to simply come to the U.S.," says Banzhaf. He also noted that President Obama has asserted the right to use drones to kill foreigners in other countries, even if they were never convicted of a crime.
The Constitution provides that no person shall be deprived of life except in accordance with due process of law, yet drone killings occur solely upon the orders of the president, without any congressional authorization, or a trial or hearing of any kind.
If a president can - consistent with the Constitution, and without any declaration of war or other congressional authorization - order that foreigners abroad be killed, it would seem that the case for denying them visas, on any ground whatsoever, is even stronger, suggests Banzhaf, noting that many of those ordered killed by drones came from Muslim majority countries.
Indeed, he notes, under what is called the Plenery Power Doctrine, it has long been held that the constitutional protections against discrimination do not apply abroad.
That's why, for example, President Carter was able to ban Iranians, and Congress repeatedly passed immigration statutes aimed at particular countries and ethnicities, says Banzhaf.
JOHN F. BANZHAF III, B.S.E.E., J.D., Sc.D.
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/
Contact
GW LAW
***@gwu.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse