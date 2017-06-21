News By Tag
Top MBA Schools for graduate students in India
Business today presents the Best Business Schools in India. Find out the Top Ranked Management MBA Colleges in india .visit here to know more
Indian Institute of Management
IIM business schools all over India are the most elite MBA schools in India. The criteria of getting admission in IMM is extremely tough and the entry examinations are highly competitive. Due to the untarnished and highly respected reputation of Indian Institute of Management's schools hundreds of thousands of students apply each year. Business organizations, banks and other corporate institutions also give preference to Indian Institute of Management graduates during their hiring campaigns.
TA PAI Management Institute
Situated in Manipal in the state of Karnataka, Ta PAI Management Institute is a private business school which has made a reputation for itself by maintaining extremely high standards of education, ensuring that its graduates stand out and are able to compete with the graduates of any other top MBA schools in India.
Tharpar Institute of Engineering and Technology
Tharpar Institute of Engineering and Technology is one of the finest institutions in India, and is currently the best engineering university in the north-western region of India. Granted the status of a degree awarding university in 1985, Tharpar Institute of Engineering and Technology has made a name for itself through its high quality courses, elite faculty and highly esteemed reputation among employers. Graduates from Tharpar Institute of Engineering and Technology stand out from the crowd due to the exceptional education and personality grooming they receive at Tharpar Insititute of Engineering and Technology.
Great Lakes Institute of Management
One of the top MBA schools in India, Great Lakes Institute of Management is one of the most prestigious business school located in Chennai. Being a private institution, Great Lakes Institute of Management has grown and earned his reputation in very short period of time. It was founded in 2004 by Bala V. Balachandaran and soon within five years, it had emerged as one of India's top MBA schools. The admission criteria of Great Lakes Institution of Management is also very tough and requires special effort from candidates to get an acceptance letter.
Xavier Institute of Management
Located in the state capital of Odisha, Xavier Institute of Management is one of the finest business schools in India. Governed by the Society of Jesus and under director Paul's leadership, Xavier Institute of Management has crept up the rankings of top MBA schools in India quite rapidly.
And in case, you want don't want to apply to one of the TOP MBA schools in India, here's an excellent option if you want to pursue a career in engineering, one of the most respected, and highly rewarding fields
Visit Here to apply online for MBA Programs 2017:
