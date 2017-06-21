 
SteadyOptions Offering Quality Options Education and Actionable Trade Ideas

Being a well-renowned Options Trading advisory service provider, SteadyOptions provides a combination of high quality options education and actionable trade ideas.
 
 
TORONTO, British Columbia - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Being a well-renowned Options Trading advisory service provider, SteadyOptions provides a combination of high quality options education and actionable trade ideas. The main focus of this service is on a limited number of non-directional options trading strategies such as Iron Condors, Calendar Spreads, Butterfly spreads, Straddles and strangles, Pre-earnings calendars, VIX calendars, strangles and diagonals and VXX calendars and diagonals.

Since inception, SteadyOptions produced 81.9% CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate), including commissions. The model portfolio implements a blend of short and medium term options trading strategies based on Implied Volatility. Forum discussions focus on key elements of the trades, such as the best time to enter, the optimal entry price, backtesting of previous cycles, the profit target, theta, vega and gamma impact, etc.

SteadyOptions uses a portfolio approach, which includes a variety of non-directional strategies. The reported performance is based on real fills as all their trade alerts come with screenshots of their broker fills. SteadyOptions provides a full disclosure and list all their trades on the performance page. They emphasize options education on a dedicated forum where every trade is discussed before it is placed. The service focus is to help their members to become better traders.
Members get 10-15 trade alerts per month. Trades are open for 7-14 days on average.

About SteadyOptions
SteadyOptions is a mix of a premium quality education and actionable trade ideas. Their style is non-directional options trading. They aim for steady and consistent gains with a high winning ratio and limited risk. The aim of the site owners is to educate their members how to trade options as a business, where they become their own risk master. Their reported performance is based on real fills, not hypothetical performance.

Contact
Company: SteadyOptions
Address: 247 Summeridge Drive Thornhill
Toronto, L4J8R7
ON, Canada
E-mail: info@steadyoptions.com
Website: https://steadyoptions.com

