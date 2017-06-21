News By Tag
Devart Released Excel Add-in Packs for Multiple Data Sources
Devart has released new Devart Excel Add-in Packs — an excellent way to purchase either all Devart Excel Add-ins together or add-ins only for databases or only for cloud apps, and get a huge discount.
Prices and availability
Excel Add-in Universal Pack includes add-insfor 23 sources and costs only 449.95$
Excel Add-in Database Pack includes add-insfor 6 sources and costs only 249.95$
Excel Add-in Cloud Pack includes add-insfor 17 sources and costs only 349.95$
For more information about new Devart Excel Add-in Packs, please visit https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com
