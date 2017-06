Devart Released Excel Add-in Packs for Multiple Data Sources

Devart has released new Devart Excel Add-in Packs — an excellent way to purchase either all Devart Excel Add-ins together or add-ins only for databases or only for cloud apps, and get a huge discount.

-- Devart team, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, has announced the release of Devart Excel Add-in Packs. Devart Excel Add-in Universal Pack allows users to manage data of more than 20 cloud applications and databases from Excel as easy as with usual Excel worksheets. If a customer needs only Excel Add-ins for cloud apps, Devart Excel Add-in Cloud Pack is a perfect solution. Devart Excel Add-in Database Pack suites if the user needs only database data in Excel. All the customers can get all the Excel Add-ins together with a discount of over 80% in comparison to buying them separately.Excel Add-in Universal Pack includes add-insfor 23 sources and costs only 449.95$Excel Add-in Database Pack includes add-insfor 6 sources and costs only 249.95$Excel Add-in Cloud Pack includes add-insfor 17 sources and costs only 349.95$For more information about new Devart Excel Add-in Packs, please visit https://www.devart.com/ excel-addins/ cloud-database- packs.... Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com