Washington, D.C. - Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) Agrees to be the Keynote Speaker at the August 2017 Utah Drone Summit & National Drone Races
According to the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the industry will have an $82 billion footprint within 8 years. With that kind of growth in mind, Utah businesses, government and universities created an alliance in 2015 aimed at fostering a haven for research, engineering, manufacturing, testing, security, and safety in flying unmanned vehicles. The state now boasts a leadership position in the testing and development of advanced drones being used in a number of industries as well as by hobbyists and enthusiasts.
The Summit will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center and in addition to the keynote address will feature speakers, panels and workshops announcing new products, advances in security and safety, technical breakthroughs in design, and navigation, and pilot and engineer recruiting. The Summit will feature an experiential day at Ogden-Hinckley airport where commercial and military applications will be demonstrated. The Summit will also be the host site for a MultiGP Drone Racing League event that is expected to attract up to 100 of the nation's best pilots.
"We are very excited to have Congressman Stewart represent his home state of Utah and to welcome businesses, policy makers, the military, and both enthusiasts and engineers to the Summit!" said Steve Casley, CEO of WorldTEK Events.
