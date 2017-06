Washington, D.C. - Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) Agrees to be the Keynote Speaker at the August 2017 Utah Drone Summit & National Drone Races

UTAH DRONE SUMMIT SPONSORS

Media Contact

David Rosen, VP Business Development & Partner

WorldTEK Events

+1 650-288-2808

dave.rosen@worldtek.com



-- Washington, D.C. - Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) will give the keynote address at the Utah Drone Summit to be held August 25and 26in Salt Lake City. "As a life-long state resident, author, Air Force pilot, leader of the Shipley Group and now a representative of the 2District, I am excited by the opportunity to introduce to the world what Utah offers in the burgeoning world of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles," said Congressman Stewart.According to the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the industry will have an $82 billion footprint within 8 years. With that kind of growth in mind, Utah businesses, government and universities created an alliance in 2015 aimed at fostering a haven for research, engineering, manufacturing, testing, security, and safety in flying unmanned vehicles. The state now boasts a leadership position in the testing and development of advanced drones being used in a number of industries as well as by hobbyists and enthusiasts.The Summit will be held at theand in addition to the keynote address will feature. The Summit will feature an experiential day at Ogden-Hinckley airport where. The Summit will also be the host site for athat is expected to attract up to 100 of the nation's best pilots."We are very excited to have Congressman Stewart represent his home state of Utah and to welcome businesses, policy makers, the military, and both enthusiasts and engineers to the Summit!" said Steve Casley, CEO of WorldTEK Events Forenquiries, please call +1 603.801.8281 or CLICK HERE