News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
University of Nottingham PGCEi Middle East Webinar
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - Exclusive webinar (online) for teachers interested in enhancing their teaching qualification and advancing their careers.
Who: Teachers and Teaching assistants
What: Webinar on the Postgraduate Certificate in Education (International)
Where: Online
When: 12th July, 2017 at 4 pm
Join us on the 12th of July from 4 pm - 5 pm and find out more about the PGCEi programme at the Information Webinar with
Dr. Rupert Knight,
Assistant Professor - PGCEi,
University of Nottingham.
Wednesday, 12th July, 2017,
4:00 – 5:00 pm
UAE time (GMT +4)
Utilising the latest internet technology the webinar is conducted online and you can join us from the comfort of your own home or office. The presentation from Dr. Rupert Knight, PGCEi Course Leader, University of Nottingham, will explain the value of the University of Nottingham PGCEi in the Middle East.
He will explain the structure of the programme, how to complete it without leaving your work or family and how you pay for it. He will also look at the various modules and learning outcomes that are achieved through the completion of an online postgraduate certificate in education.
To register for the event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
Do not miss this opportunity. It WILL change your life and set you on the right path to your career progression and future. All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Media Contact
Stafford Global
+9718001993
***@staffordglobal.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse