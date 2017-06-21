 
Last Chance to Buy Premium 1st Flush Organic Darjeeling Tea in Bulk from Jay Shree Tea

Buying premium quality Darjeeling 1st flush tea of organic variety in bulk was never been so easy before the coming of Jay Shree Tea. This online tea company has brought finest quality Darjeeling blends from the best gardens of the region.
 
 
Darjeeling First Flush Tea
Darjeeling First Flush Tea
 
KOLKATA, India - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Buying premium quality Darjeeling 1st flush tea of organic variety in bulk was never been so easy before the coming of Jay Shree Tea. This online tea company has brought finest quality Darjeeling blends from the best gardens of the region.

Buying Darjeeling Tea in Bulk from a Reputed Company

Jay Shree Tea is a renowned name in Indian beverage market. This wholesale company has customers far and wide across the globe. Among the different kinds of Indian teas, Darjeeling is one of its popular varieties. It offers premium quality Darjeeling brews.

First flush Darjeeling has great demand in Indian as well as foreign markets like Germany and this online tea company makes effort to provide the best and freshest blends. All leaves are handpicked and packed right in the garden to retain its authentic fragrance and flavor. From 'Garden to Cup' is the mantra of this company.

Jay Shree Tea believes in organic farming of its beverage and therefore, customers are sure to get organic Darjeeling blends at the best price. Healthy beverage right at the doorstep of the customers!

Another great advantage of buying from Jay Shree Tea is one gets the opportunity to purchase in bulk. Being a wholesale producer, buyers will have plenty of choices of blends. They can order for samples. Jay Shree Tea offers samples of preferred variants of teas. Being a bulk producer, the company offers the most reasonable price for its blends.

Shipping Policy of Jay Shree Tea

This tea company provides FREE SHIPPING of its products right to the doorstep of its consumers. Customers residing in India do not have to pay for shipping of their products. International customers are required to pay a small amount as the shipping charge. For them, more the order less will be shipping charge.

Jay Shree Tea believes in fastest delivery of its products. No sooner that an order is placed, it starts processing it.

About Jay Shree Tea

This is a pioneer manufacturer and producer of Indian teas, especially Assam and Darjeeling blends. It has around 27 tea gardens by its name in the chief tea producing regions of the world. Jay Shree Tea is globally popular for its finest blends.

Contact Info

"Industry House", (15th Floor)
10, Camac Street,
Kolkata-700 017.

Email- info@jayshreetea.com
Phone- +91 9674292164 and +91 33 2282 7531-34
Website:  https://www.jayshreetea.com/black-tea/first-flush-tea/

