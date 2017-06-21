 
News By Tag
* Car Industry
* Economy
* Spain
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Malaga
  Malaga
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

The importance of the automotive industry in Spain

 
 
car hire malaga (3)
car hire malaga (3)
MALAGA, Spain - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The automotive sector is very important in the Spanish industry. With the crisis the industry was stagnant but has been recovering at a good pace. The contribution of this industry to the Gross Domestic Product is one-tenth of the total, or – what's the same - 10% of the total weight.

The position that Spain occupies compared to other car manufactures in the European continent is considerably high, only behind Germany. Almost all Spanish car brands have the factory inside the country, as it is a market with many possibilities and a great adaptability. Maybe the most commonly known car for being produced in this country is SEAT, although a lot of other major brands have parts of their production there.

Something that draws attention concerning the car industry is that the average age of all the cars that circulate on Spanish roads is 10 years. The measures taken by the government to lower the proportion of older cars is the promotion of plans to facilitate the renovation of the vehicle by buying or malafa car hire to move around the city. Therefore, just visit https://www.marbesol.com/ to learn more on how to rent a car in Malaga.

Contact
Avda. del Comandante Garcia Morato, 28
Malaga, Spain
***@solbyte.com
End
Source:
Email:***@solbyte.com Email Verified
Tags:Car Industry, Economy, Spain
Industry:Automotive
Location:Malaga - Malaga - Spain
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marbesol PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share