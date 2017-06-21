News By Tag
The importance of the automotive industry in Spain
The position that Spain occupies compared to other car manufactures in the European continent is considerably high, only behind Germany. Almost all Spanish car brands have the factory inside the country, as it is a market with many possibilities and a great adaptability. Maybe the most commonly known car for being produced in this country is SEAT, although a lot of other major brands have parts of their production there.
Something that draws attention concerning the car industry is that the average age of all the cars that circulate on Spanish roads is 10 years.
