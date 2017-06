The importance of the automotive industry in Spain

car hire malaga (3)

-- The automotive sector is very important in the Spanish industry. With the crisis the industry was stagnant but has been recovering at a good pace. The contribution of this industry to the Gross Domestic Product is one-tenth of the total, or – what's the same - 10% of the total weight.The position that Spain occupies compared to other car manufactures in the European continent is considerably high, only behind Germany. Almost all Spanish car brands have the factory inside the country, as it is a market with many possibilities and a great adaptability. Maybe the most commonly known car for being produced in this country is SEAT, although a lot of other major brands have parts of their production there.Something that draws attention concerning the car industry is that the average age of all the cars that circulate on Spanish roads is 10 years. The measures taken by the government to lower the proportion of older cars is the promotion of plans to facilitate the renovation of the vehicle by buying or malafa car hire to move around the city. Therefore, just visit https://www.marbesol.com/ to learn more on how to rent a car in Malaga.