Apply These Wedding Backdrop Decoration Ideas To Make Your D-Day Fabulous

As crucial as the bride's lehenga, is choosing the right wedding backdrop decoration. The backdrop becomes the centre of attention in many photos and a creatively lacking backdrop can ruin your pictures for years to come.

Reception Stage Decoration

-- Also, it is one of the most noticed areas in the wedding as the bride and groom greet their guests right on the stage. Thus, the backdrop is of prime importance and has to be chosen carefully.Listed below is galore of 5 such beautiful backdrop wedding décor ideas that will uplift the aesthetics of your wedding venue.A combination of the right flowers mixed with fairy lights can uplift the look of your wedding anytime. Forwhich are on a tight budget, this is an ideal combination. You can add some curtain in pastel shade before you put on the fairy lights and add the carnation to make up your perfect background.Another dreamy combination for a backdrop is lights and drapes. There is so much that you can experiment with in this category. You can opt for some balloon lights and hang them from the walls along with some sheer white drapes. You can even opt for a combination of satin drapes and crystal lights. Browse through severalto choose the one you want.The colour theme is a favourite among Indian weddings because of its versatility. There's so much that you can experiment with this. You can opt for pastel shades for your background to impart an elegant look or opt for vibrant colours to make your wedding more joyful.You can choose a pink and white theme, a red and white theme, red and pink theme and so on. For a pink and white theme, for example, you can use pink drapes along with white roses to paint the backdrop. Your decorator can best suggest you with unique concepts.For people who want to have a grand wedding, the royal theme seems to be perfect. Moreover, it makes up for an incredible backdrop as a part of your. Gold will be the predominant colour for the background, accompanied with artificial ceilings and pillars to create a picturesque backdrop.If you want to opt out of the traditional ways, then plan an outdoor wedding. An outdoor wedding gives you ample amount of opportunity to create some wonderful backdrops. For example, if your venue has a tree, decorate it with fairy lights to get wonderful wedding pictures. However, for daytime weddings, you can craft your own arches with flowers to create the backdrop.There is so much to experiment with when it comes to. No Indian wedding is complete without such grand decors. You can incorporate these ideas and experiment with them as well to obtain your desired designs. Remember you will get this day only once in your lifetime; so choose one of these classics to make your wedding grander.