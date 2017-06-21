Cruise the Waterways of Asia with Bamboo Travel

One of the best ways to discover Asia is aboard a luxury riverboat and Bamboo Travel has many options, combining a cruise with a private, land-based tour.

Cruise the waterways of Asia in style

-- Tailor-made Asia specialist Bamboo Travel, offers a wide range of river cruises in Borneo, China, Laos, and China, plus 11 cruises that feature more than one country.From one to 10 nights in duration, the cruises can be a 'stand-alone' holiday, though they generally feature as part of a longer itinerary that also includes a private tour on the mainland.(http://www.bambootravel.co.uk/tours/mandalay-to-yangon-the-golden-land-cruise/brief/)One of Bamboo Travel's more popular cruises is The Golden Land Cruise, which includes a luxurious 10-night river journey from Mandalay to Yangon in Myanmar, aboard one of the renowned Pandaw boats. Sailing through the heart of 'Middle Myanmar' you will pass through a varying landscape – from the lush teak plantations around Prome to the desert country south of Bagan – stopping en route to visit small villages and towns, and to see local agriculture and manufacturing at first hand.The highlight of the Saigon to Angkor itinerary is a five-night cruise down the Mekong River in Cambodia, aboard the luxurious Jayavarman cruise boat, finishing at the stunning temples of Angkor. Each of the 27 spacious cabins have private balconies and floor to ceiling panoramic sliding glass doors, for a perfect view of the passing scenery as you cruise through the waterways of southern Vietnam and Cambodia.The 10-night Chiang Rai Luang Prabang trip includes a three-day journey from Huay Xai in Laos, to Luang Prabang, via Pak Beng and Ban Ngoy Hai, where the nights will be spent in lodges. The cruise is aboard a traditional, custom-built riverboat, and will also include a stop at a Kamu village to learn about rice planting and gold panning!The two-week Indochina in Style trip includes a private, two-night cruise aboard a Song Xanh Sampan riverboat, furnished with traditional bamboo and rattan furniture. The boats are the perfect size for a couple to enjoy a romantic few days slowly cruising along the Mekong Delta, whilst the crew of four see to your every need, serving sundowners and meals on the sun deck.To see all of Bamboo Travel's riverboat cruises CLICK HERE.All prices are based on two sharing and include international and domestic flights, accommodation, private transportation, meals and activities as per itineraries, and guides.Bamboo Travel (020 7720 9285, www.bambootravel.co.uk)