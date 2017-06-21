

Bloomsbury Special Situations Fund 1 LLC Commences Premium Tender Offer for Shares of Rowan Companies PLC Common Stock SANTA FE, N.M. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Bloomsbury Special Situations Fund 1 LLC today announced that it is offering to purchase up to 7,202,400 shares of the common stock of Rowan Companies PLC. ("rowan" or the "company") at a cash purchase price of $15.00 per share.



The offer price of $15.00 per share represents a 39.79% premium to the closing price of rowan companies common stock reported on the NYSE on June 26, 2017, the last full trading day before the tender offer was announced. The number of shares purchaser is offering to acquire represents approximately 4.8% of the authorized shares rowan's common stock.



The terms and conditions of the tender offer are described in the offer to purchase. The tender offer expires at 5:00pm est, on July 28, 2017, unless extended. All tenders of shares must be made prior to the expiration of the tender offer period.



additional information



These materials, as they may be amended from time to time, contain important information, including the terms and conditions of the offer, that should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the tender offer. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of these materials and other documents the offer to purchase and related materials for free by contacting us at 1 800 891 6037 or emailing



Https://www.slideshare.net/ bloomsburyim/ rowan-companies- tender-offer- offer-to-purchase



Https://www.slideshare.net/ bloomsburyim/ rowan-companies- tender-offer- letter-of-authorization- and-transmittal



Contact

Investor Contact: John Clark

1800-891-6037

enquiries@bloomsburyimllc.com Investor Contact: John Clark1800-891-6037 End -- Bloomsbury Special Situations Fund 1 LLC today announced that it is offering to purchase up to 7,202,400 shares of the common stock of Rowan Companies PLC. ("rowan" or the "company") at a cash purchase price of $15.00 per share.The offer price of $15.00 per share represents a 39.79% premium to the closing price of rowan companies common stock reported on the NYSE on June 26, 2017, the last full trading day before the tender offer was announced. The number of shares purchaser is offering to acquire represents approximately 4.8% of the authorized shares rowan's common stock.The terms and conditions of the tender offer are described in the offer to purchase. The tender offer expires at 5:00pm est, on July 28, 2017, unless extended. All tenders of shares must be made prior to the expiration of the tender offer period.These materials, as they may be amended from time to time, contain important information, including the terms and conditions of the offer, that should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the tender offer. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of these materials and other documents the offer to purchase and related materials for free by contacting us at 1 800 891 6037 or emailing enquiries@bloomsburyimllc.com or by clicking on the following links below.Https://www.slideshare.net/bloomsburyim/rowan-companies-tender-offer-offer-to-purchaseHttps://www.slideshare.net/bloomsburyim/rowan-companies-tender-offer-letter-of-authorization-and-transmittal Source : Rowan Companies PLC Email : ***@bloomsburyimllc.com Tags : Nyse , Tender Offer , Stocks Industry : Finance Location : Santa Fe - New Mexico - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

