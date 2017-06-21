News By Tag
Immediate Access to Private Jet and VIP Airliners Offered by EliteJets
Simple one contract – one payment for clients opting for VIP membership
This VIP membership plan is accessible through one contract and needs only one payment for say, a private jet rental UK. People who are busy and need to get things done fast will find this service just perfect for their use. They will get your own account manager who is on call all the time and will take care of everything for them.
Access to clients with VIP membership
This plan helps the clients who enroll in the VIP plan exclusive access to aircraft enabling them to fly at once or plan a flight schedule for the future. The entire thing remains controlled by phone and so it makes everything so easy. You can make a domestic flight, go for a short haul, or take off across the globe, the VIP members have it made for them. For more details visit http://flyelitejets.com/
At present, they offer three types of VIP memberships – Club Silver, Club Gold, and Club Black. You have complimentary limo transfers with each of the memberships. Clients who fly 25 hours in 12 months can opt for the Club Silver VIP membership. Those who fly 25-50 hours in 12 months should opt for Club Gold membership. The clients who travel 50-150 hours in 12 months can choose the Club Black membership.
The EliteJets offers Elite service on board its VIP aircraft charter aircraft for all its members. The unrivalled service remains packed with features that help make it the best in the group. For one, they have dedicated account managers. They keep a personal look on you and your group when you travel and make sure everything is as it should be. You can call them over the phone to arrange anything that you need. For further information visit http://flyelitejets.com/
You get a complimentary champagne bar on your flight. They make your flight that much more pleasant and enjoyable. You can order the barman to make you special cocktails and aperitifs on your flight. This is especially useful when you are traveling with business associates and need to be in their good books.
Benefits for clients
Your pre-flight clearance remains taken care of by the EliteJets service crew. So, you need not hang around and wait. You can relax in comfort while everything remains arranged for your takeoff. When you land there is the limo waiting for your transfer to your hotel or house where you stay.
It is possible to easily upgrade to the next category of jets. This remains needed for those who fly frequently and have an urgent need to move people and goods fast. All manner of people benefitsusing the EliteJets VIP membership – Travel representatives of the companies, Senior executives, city professionals, HNW private parties, and families out on their holiday to some lovely place.
Media Contact
Fly Elite jets
+44 207 078 9660
***@flyelitejets.com
