 
News By Tag
* Yahoo Sign in Problem
* Hacked Yahoo Account
* Problem Yahoo Mail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Yahoo email address has been hacked or is compromised

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Yahoo Sign in Problem
Hacked Yahoo Account
Problem Yahoo Mail

Industry:
Computers

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Services

LOS ANGELES - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Your email contains very important information and you don't want to compromise it at any cost. Are you also worried about the recent massive security breach? Well! Don't be as this article will tell you what to do if your Yahoo account gets hacked or compromised? The first step would be is to make sure that the account has really been hacked or not.  The following can be the signs of getting hacked.

(i)          You are not receiving any emails in your inbox.

(ii)          Your emails contacts are getting spam from your account.

(iii)          Without your prior knowledge, your account settings and info changed.

(iv)          On the recent activity page, you found the successful log in attempts from unrecognized locations.

If you are in doubt then it is the right time to secure your account before it becomes nasty. Let's see how you can secure your Yahoo account.

1.       Yahoo Account Key:  Stop using the traditional password and use Yahoo Account Key instead. It is more secure and let you sign-in successfully without using password. The moment you enable it, Yahoo sends a notification to your Smartphone and you just need to approve it.  Even though someone is aware of your password he/she won't be able to sign-in.

2.       Two-Step Verification:   It will add an extra layer of security to your Yahoo account. You need an extra security code when you or someone else tries to sign-in from an unrecognized locations or devices. The security code is basically sent to the mobile device as per your convenience.

3.       Strong Password: It is recommended that you create a very strong password to minimize the risk of getting hacked or compromised.  Use upper case, lower case, numbers and special character while you create your password. Keep updating your password regularly. Never use passwords of your existing email client or social media account. Always prefer unique passwords for the unique account.

4.       Recovery Info: A mobile number and an existing email address will help Yahoo to recognize your identity. If in case you get locked out, then Yahoo will send the verification code or email so that you can regain the access again. As a result, keep your mobile number and email address up to date.

5.       Avoid shared computers:  Try to avoid using shared computers. If you are in an emergency, then never forget to log out from shared computers usually in cafes, hotels, train stations etc.

6.       Recent Activity: Keep an eye on the recent activity of your Yahoo account recent activity page. If you see any suspicious activity then sign-out immediately and change the password.

If you follow the steps mentioned above and a good internet habit then, you will be able to minimize the risk of getting your Yahoo account being hacked or compromised.

Read more :- http://www.customercare-email.com/blog/yahoo-email-addres...

Media Contact
1-800-709-6732
support@signinerrors.com
End
Source:Technical Support Company
Email:***@signinerrors.com Email Verified
Tags:Yahoo Sign in Problem, Hacked Yahoo Account, Problem Yahoo Mail
Industry:Computers
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Support for Help Computer PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share