News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Yahoo email address has been hacked or is compromised
(i) You are not receiving any emails in your inbox.
(ii) Your emails contacts are getting spam from your account.
(iii) Without your prior knowledge, your account settings and info changed.
(iv) On the recent activity page, you found the successful log in attempts from unrecognized locations.
If you are in doubt then it is the right time to secure your account before it becomes nasty. Let's see how you can secure your Yahoo account.
1. Yahoo Account Key: Stop using the traditional password and use Yahoo Account Key instead. It is more secure and let you sign-in successfully without using password. The moment you enable it, Yahoo sends a notification to your Smartphone and you just need to approve it. Even though someone is aware of your password he/she won't be able to sign-in.
2. Two-Step Verification:
3. Strong Password: It is recommended that you create a very strong password to minimize the risk of getting hacked or compromised. Use upper case, lower case, numbers and special character while you create your password. Keep updating your password regularly. Never use passwords of your existing email client or social media account. Always prefer unique passwords for the unique account.
4. Recovery Info: A mobile number and an existing email address will help Yahoo to recognize your identity. If in case you get locked out, then Yahoo will send the verification code or email so that you can regain the access again. As a result, keep your mobile number and email address up to date.
5. Avoid shared computers: Try to avoid using shared computers. If you are in an emergency, then never forget to log out from shared computers usually in cafes, hotels, train stations etc.
6. Recent Activity: Keep an eye on the recent activity of your Yahoo account recent activity page. If you see any suspicious activity then sign-out immediately and change the password.
If you follow the steps mentioned above and a good internet habit then, you will be able to minimize the risk of getting your Yahoo account being hacked or compromised.
Read more :- http://www.customercare-
Media Contact
1-800-709-6732
support@signinerrors.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse