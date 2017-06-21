 
June 2017





Step by Step Guide on How to Uninstall MS office on MAC

MS Office is a software, designed and developed by the Microsoft. It enables the user to read and write the documents in 'doc' format. MS Office supports the multiple Operating System such as Windows, Mac and much more.
 
AQUEBOGUE, N.Y. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are a Mac User and want to uninstall the MS Office, then follow these simple steps.

How to Uninstall MS Office on Mac?

• From your Mac, go to the 'application' followed by the 'Finder' section.
• Select the entire package of MS Office and click on 'Move to Trash'.
• Now remove files from the Library folder, go back to the 'Finder' again and press Command 'Shift+h' together.
• On the top of the Finder menu, click on 'view' and then select 'as list', and then select 'show view' option from the 'view'.
• A dialogue box will appear and from there, select "Show Library Folder" and then Save.
• Now go back to the Finder again and select containers from the Library list, select all from the list and move to trash.
• Open Group Containers, to do the same, go back to the Library and select the same. If any file is present then select all and move to trash.
• If you have any application in the Dock, then remove that also. Select the file and click on the 'Options' and scroll down and select "Remove from Dock".
• To complete the Uninstall process restart your Mac.

Hence this process enables you to completely uninstall the MS Office on Mac.

http://www.ysupportnumber.com/how-to-uninstall-ms-office-...

