Bando Records Releases new Track, "Bombay- Feel Like"

Bando Records is the most eminent music composers in SoundCloud. They released their all new trap track, 'Bombay- Feel Like' recently and are getting good popularity.
 
 
BOSTON - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- "Trap" is considered to be the newest as well as modern music genre which was developed in the late 1990s or at the beginning of 2000. It was originated in South America by the Southern rappers. This music genre typically indicates 'hardships of street life' that is poverty, violence or any other harsh experiences a person has to encounter in life. It is a totally urban stuff, and constantly being modified by the artists with time. Trap has got so much influences of Hip Hop, Trance and Electronic Dance music, commonly known as EDM. Actually what we listen today is the electronic version of trap which features loud kicks, sound of brass, triangle etc. Trap has started to gather momentum after its inclusion in EDM world.

Bando Records is always been wonderful with their music compositions. Be it is a Hip Hop, Rock R&B or Trap music; they have always exhibited their quality through the music. The basic ingredients of their music tracks are the attractive voice, efficient use of lyrical verses and magnificent music. It is worth mentioning that the artist is much more focused while creating music and put efforts to make every song more beautiful than the previous one.

'Bombay- Feel Like' is their latest addition to SoundCloud.  They have tried their hands in making 'Trap' for the first time and got success on the first attempt. The track has essential musical mixtures, vibrant lyrics and superb articulation from the vocal surprised the listeners. Moreover, the song is supported by its strong, bold lyrics, which clearly deliver the theme of the track. This is a true party track which is setting the fire amongst the fans. It is needless to say that it is now on its headway to be in the top spot in SoundCloud for the coming few weeks.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/clickthisfuckinglink/feel-like

