News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bando Records Releases new Track, "Bombay- Feel Like"
Bando Records is the most eminent music composers in SoundCloud. They released their all new trap track, 'Bombay- Feel Like' recently and are getting good popularity.
Bando Records is always been wonderful with their music compositions. Be it is a Hip Hop, Rock R&B or Trap music; they have always exhibited their quality through the music. The basic ingredients of their music tracks are the attractive voice, efficient use of lyrical verses and magnificent music. It is worth mentioning that the artist is much more focused while creating music and put efforts to make every song more beautiful than the previous one.
'Bombay- Feel Like' is their latest addition to SoundCloud. They have tried their hands in making 'Trap' for the first time and got success on the first attempt. The track has essential musical mixtures, vibrant lyrics and superb articulation from the vocal surprised the listeners. Moreover, the song is supported by its strong, bold lyrics, which clearly deliver the theme of the track. This is a true party track which is setting the fire amongst the fans. It is needless to say that it is now on its headway to be in the top spot in SoundCloud for the coming few weeks.
To listen this track, please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
info@musicpromotion.club
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse